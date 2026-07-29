Can a BLDC fan really lower your electricity bill during monsoons? Here's what you should know

Monsoons often bring a different kind of discomfort. Even when temperatures drop, high humidity can leave rooms feeling warm and sticky. Many households end up running ceiling fans for longer hours, sometimes alongside the air conditioner, to keep air circulating. This naturally raises electricity consumption, making some homeowners wonder if switching to a BLDC ceiling fan could make a noticeable difference to their monthly bill.

Before buying a new ceiling fan this monsoon, Read this BLDC vs standard comparison. (AI Generated)

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BLDC fans are often marketed as energy-efficient alternatives to conventional ceiling fans. But do they actually save enough electricity to justify their higher price? The answer is yes, though the amount you'll save depends on how often you use your fan, your electricity tariff, and how many fans you have at home.

Why ceiling fans work harder during monsoons

Humidity doesn't increase the temperature inside your room, but it reduces your body's ability to cool itself through sweat evaporation.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and weather experts, relative humidity during the Indian monsoon often exceeds 70% to 90%, making indoor spaces feel far more uncomfortable than the actual temperature suggests.

That is why many people:

keep ceiling fans running almost continuously

use ceiling fans together with air conditioners

avoid switching fans off even at night

The longer a fan operates every day, the greater the opportunity for energy savings.

So, how much electricity does a BLDC fan actually save?

Here's the part most people care about.

A conventional ceiling fan usually consumes around 70 to 75 watts of power. A comparable BLDC fan typically uses 28 to 35 watts while delivering similar airflow.

That may not sound like a huge difference on paper, but remember how many hours your fan runs every day.

Imagine this:

You run your ceiling fan for about 12 hours daily during the rainy season.

A regular 75W fan would consume around 27 units of electricity in a month.

A 30W BLDC fan would consume roughly 11 units over the same period.

That's a saving of nearly 16 units every month from just one fan.

At an electricity tariff of ₹8 per unit, that works out to roughly ₹130 every month. If your home has four ceiling fans running every day, those savings become much easier to notice.

Does that mean everyone should buy one?

Not necessarily.

A BLDC fan usually costs ₹1,500 to ₹3,500 more than a regular ceiling fan. If the fan is only used in a guest room or switched on for a couple of hours every day, it could take years to recover that extra cost.

On the other hand, the maths starts looking very different if:

your family spends most of the day at home

you use multiple ceiling fans

your electricity bills are already high

you're replacing an old fan anyway

In those situations, the long-term savings become easier to justify.

Top 5 BLDC fans we recommend our readers

If your ceiling fan stays on for long hours during the monsoon, the Atomberg Renesa Elite Smart is built to keep electricity use in check without compromising airflow. Its 35W BLDC motor uses far less power than many conventional fans, making it a practical choice for homes aiming to cut running costs.

Smart controls, quiet performance and stable operation during voltage fluctuations add to its everyday appeal.

Specifications Sweep Size 1200 mm Motor 35W BEE 5-Star BLDC motor Air Delivery 230 CMM Smart Features Alexa support, app control, IR remote, timer, sleep mode Warranty 5 years (3 years standard + 2 years on registration) Reasons to Buy Low power consumption helps reduce electricity bills. Smart controls and Moonbeam LED add convenience. Reasons to Avoid Higher upfront cost than regular ceiling fans. Alexa and app features need compatible smart home setup.

Why buy this ceiling fan?

Choose it if you want to lower long-term electricity costs during heavy daily use while enjoying smart controls and consistently strong airflow.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

If your ceiling fan runs for hours during humid weather, the Colorbot Knoxx Quad aims to keep electricity consumption low without sacrificing airflow. Its 30W BLDC motor draws considerably less power than a conventional fan, making it a sensible pick for everyday use.

The four-blade design, quiet operation and remote-controlled modes also make it well-suited for bedrooms and living spaces where comfort matters.

Specifications Sweep Size 1200 mm Motor 30W BEE 5-Star BLDC motor Air Delivery 230 CMM at 340 RPM Special Features Remote control, Boost mode, Timer, Reverse mode, Speed-indicating LED Warranty 4 years (2 years standard + 2 years extended) Reasons to Buy Low 30W power consumption for everyday savings. Quiet operation with useful remote-controlled features. Reasons to Avoid Brand has a smaller market presence than established rivals. Reverse mode is mainly useful during winter.

Why buy this ceiling fan?

Pick this fan if you want lower electricity consumption during extended daily use, paired with strong airflow and practical remote-controlled features.

The LUKER USA Alpha Galaxy is designed for larger rooms where ceiling fans often run for extended hours during the monsoon. Its BLDC motor is built to consume less electricity than a conventional fan while maintaining consistent airflow.

A wider 1320mm sweep, quiet operation and remote control make it a practical option for those looking to reduce running costs without compromising everyday comfort.

Specifications Sweep Size 1320 mm Motor BEE 5-Star BLDC motor Special Features Remote control, ultra-quiet operation, inverter compatible, LED indicators Suitable For Large bedrooms, living rooms and home offices Warranty 3 years Reasons to Buy Wider blade sweep suits larger rooms. Quiet operation with convenient remote control. Reasons to Avoid Air delivery (CMM) and power consumption are not specified. Fewer customer reviews than many competing models.

Why buy this ceiling fan?

A good choice for larger rooms if you want an energy-efficient BLDC fan that combines quiet performance with the convenience of remote operation.

If you're looking to reduce electricity consumption during months when the fan runs almost all day, the TVS Green Eternia is worth considering. Its 36W iDrive BLDC motor is designed to use considerably less power than a standard ceiling fan while maintaining strong airflow.

Silent operation, reverse mode and dependable performance at low voltage make it a practical fit for everyday home use.

Specifications Sweep Size 1200 mm (standard model) Motor 36W Advanced iDrive BLDC motor, BEE 5-Star rated Special Features Remote control, reverse mode, 6 speed settings, timer Performance Silent operation with low-voltage support Warranty 3 years Reasons to Buy Energy-efficient motor helps lower running costs. Quiet performance with convenient remote functions. Reasons to Avoid Air delivery (CMM) is not specified. Limited customer reviews compared to established brands.

Why buy this ceiling fan?

Ideal for homes where the fan runs for long hours, offering lower power consumption, quiet operation and useful remote-controlled convenience every day.

The KUHL Meridian M3 is aimed at households where ceiling fans remain on for long stretches during humid weather. Its 30W BLDC motor keeps power consumption much lower than a conventional fan, helping trim electricity use over time.

Add to that a point-anywhere RF remote, LED speed indicators and free installation, and it becomes a compelling option for buyers replacing an older fan.

Specifications Sweep Size 1200 mm Motor 30W BEE 5-Star BLDC motor Special Features RF remote, LED speed indicators, ISI marked, free installation Power Saving Up to 65% claimed over conventional induction fans Warranty 5 years on motor Reasons to Buy Efficient 30W motor keeps running costs low. RF remote works from any direction. Reasons to Avoid Higher price than many competing BLDC fans. Air delivery (CMM) and RPM are not specified.

Why buy this ceiling fan?

A strong pick for frequent daily use, offering low power consumption, convenient remote operation and a long motor warranty for added peace of mind.

Top 3 features of the best BLDC ceiling fans

BLDC Ceiling Fan Sweep Size Motor Power Saving Atomberg Renesa Elite Smart 1200 mm 35W BEE 5-Star BLDC Up to 65% (claimed) Colorbot Knoxx Quad 1200 mm 30W BEE 5-Star BLDC Up to 67% (claimed) LUKER USA Alpha Galaxy 1320 mm BEE 5-Star BLDC Energy-efficient BLDC motor (power saving not specified) TVS Green Eternia 1200 mm 36W iDrive BEE 5-Star BLDC Up to 60% (claimed) KUHL Meridian M3 1200 mm 30W BEE 5-Star BLDC Up to 65% (claimed)

Lower bills aren't the only reason people buy BLDC fans

While electricity savings get the most attention, they aren't the only difference.

Most BLDC fans also offer features that are uncommon on entry-level ceiling fans, such as remote controls, timer modes, quieter operation and lower power consumption on an inverter during power cuts.

These features may not reduce your bill dramatically, but they can make day-to-day use more convenient.

Can a BLDC fan help if you're using an AC?

Indirectly, yes.

Energy experts, including the U.S. Department of Energy, recommend using ceiling fans alongside air conditioners because moving air helps people feel comfortable at slightly higher thermostat settings.

That doesn't mean the fan cools the room faster. Instead, it improves air circulation, which may let you raise the AC temperature by a degree or two without sacrificing comfort. If that happens, your air conditioner, which consumes far more electricity than a fan, could also use less energy.

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The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of ceiling fans including the ones with BLDC motors and AC motors. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of BLDC ceiling fans across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their motors, airflow capacity and features that make them energy efficient. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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