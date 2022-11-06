Can a user tweet long length video on Twitter? Elon Musk replies

The micro-blogging site Twitter is under overhaul after its not-so-smooth takeover by Elon Musk. The social media giant has cut down half of its staff. The $8 subscription for blue tick is also updated in the iOS version of the app in many countries, and Musk has said that it could also come in for Indian users soon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Now the latest thing under re-engineering is the Twitter’s content limit policy.

A Twitter user told Musk, “If Twitter could handle the full length feature videos that I produce and can offer a similar monetization system like YouTube does, I would consider uploading my full videos here too for sure.” To this he responded positively and affirmed to add feature to post 42 minutes long video. He tweeted, “We can do 42 minute chunks at 1080 resolution now for new Blue, so you could break up a longer video. The 42 min limit should be fixed next month.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Currently, maximum video length for a standard Twitter user is 140 seconds or 2 minutes and 20 seconds. While in text form, the platform has a 280-character limit in a single piece of content. Along with this, the platform has also recently introduced Notes feature. Users of the Notes feature can write, publish, and share posts on Twitter that contain up to 2,500 words of text as well as images, videos, and GIFs. A teaser of the content in the longer post is included in the Note card’s appearance in the Twitter timeline as a tweet.

Musk added that the platform will support creator monetization for all forms of content. The new Twitter owner is from the very beginning pressing for monetization feature on the platform where the creators can make money with their content.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a reply to another Tweet where the user said that YouTube gives creators 55% of ad revenue, Musk stated that Twitter can pay more. “We can beat that,” he replied.

Also read: 'Absurdity of notepad screenshots' to end: Elon Musk shares key Twitter update

Musk on Sunday also tweeted, “Twitter will soon add ability to attach long-form text to tweets, ending absurdity of notepad screenshots.”