Carl Pei's Nothing to now make clothes, brings ‘uniform’ for designers & engineers

UK's Nothing Technology Limited, the firm behind Phone (1) and Phone (2), as well as Beer (5.1%), has now announced its maiden clothing line, Nothing Apparel.

Nothing Apparel (Image courtesy: Nothing)

Nothing Apparel is a uniform for designers and engineers, the London-based company said on X (formerly Twitter), introducing the ‘workwear.’

What is ‘Nothing Apparel’?

(1.) As per the company, Nothing Apparel is meant for ‘creators’ and ‘Anybody that wants to make something new happen.’

(2.) The clothes, it said, are ‘inspired by our hardware, classic factory wear, and our unmistakable visual identity.’

(3.) The project was conceptualised with Teenage Engineering, a Swedish manufacturer whose products include electronics and synthesiser.

(4.) Those interested can can catch an exclusive preview from October 13-15 at London's Dover Street Market. Selected showpieces will be displayed during the preview.

(5.) As for launch date, the Carl Pei-founded venture says the line is ‘coming soon.’ People can, however, sign up for updates by clicking on this link.

