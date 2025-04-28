Caviar launches Om and Medina inspired iPhone 16 Pro models made of 24-carat gold, garnets

Luxury brand Caviar has unveiled its latest collection, transforming Apple’s new iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models into limited-edition pieces of spiritual art. The Dubai-based company’s Spiritual Heritage Collection features three new ultra-premium designs – Reverence, Medina, and Om – blending sacred traditions with opulent craftsmanship. Each model draws inspiration from different spiritual and cultural motifs.(Caviar)

Designs Rooted in Tradition

Each model draws inspiration from different spiritual and cultural motifs, crafted using high-end materials such as 24-carat gold, garnets, and fine enamel. As expected from Caviar, these designs are not merely phones but luxury statements, with prices starting at $8,340.

The Reverence edition presents a bold aesthetic in black and silver, featuring ornate enamel work atop a geometric titanium medallion. Echoing Islamic artistic traditions, the repeated patterns symbolise harmony and infinity, while the stark contrast between silver and matte black lends it the aura of a futuristic relic.

The Medina variant honours Middle Eastern Islamic art and architecture, boasting a sculpted gold relief framed by a botanical pattern and accented with turquoise composite stone. Designed for those who value cultural symbolism and intricate craftsmanship, it offers a strong connection to spiritual and artistic heritage.

Meanwhile, the Om edition draws from Buddhist and Hindu traditions, centring on themes of balance and mindfulness. It features an orange ‘Om’ symbol surrounded by a three-dimensional lotus design, set with 32 tiny garnets embedded into a silver titanium backplate. Inspired by meditation and inner clarity, it delivers a serene and introspective aesthetic.

Part of the Broader Credo Series

The Spiritual Heritage Collection forms part of Caviar’s wider Credo series, which also includes luxury designs inspired by Christian and Jewish iconography, such as the St. Peter’s Basilica, Mogen David, and Cathedral of Christ the Saviour editions.

Pricing and Availability

The new models are available now, with prices ranging from $8,340 for the Reverence edition to $9,630 for special designs such as St. Peter’s Basilica. The Medina edition is priced at $8,910, while OM costs $9,200.

Earlier this year, Caviar also launched a $100,000 iPhone 16 Pro Max inspired by Notre Dame Cathedral, as well as an ultra-luxury Valentine’s Day collection featuring custom-designed iPhones.