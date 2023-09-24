Centre issues ‘high severity’ warning to Apple users. Check details

The Centre has issued a ‘high severity’ warning to Apple users, cautioning them about multiple vulnerabilities in its products. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, which functions under the ministry of electronics and information technology, has cautioned against multiple vulnerabilities which could allow an attacker to execute an arbitrary code, escalation of privileges or bypass security restrictions on the target system. “These vulnerabilities exist in Apple products due to certificate validation issue in the Security component, an issue in the Kernel and error in the Webkit component. An attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by sending specially crafted request”, the CERT-IN statement said.The software affected include: 1. Apple macOS Moneterey versions prior to 12.72. Apple macOS Ventura versions prior to 13.63. Apple watchOS versions prior to 9.6.34. Apple watchOS versions prior to 10.0.15. Apple iOS versions prior to 16.7 and iPadOS versions prior to 16.76. Apple iOS versions prior to 17.0.1 and iPadOS versions prior to 17.0.17. Apple Safari versions prior to 16.6.1The government has recommended users to install updates as recommended by Apple.

Apple unveiled its latest operating system, the iOS 17 on September 17. However, several users had complained of battery drain due to this operating system. Later, the technology giant unveiled iOS 17.0.1 and iOS 17.0.2 to fix the bugs.

Apple's latest iPhone 15 went on sale in India on Friday. The sale of iPhone 15 series is estimated to have registered a 100 per cent growth compared to that of the iPhone 14 series on the first day on Friday, with high demand for made-in-India models, PTI reported.ALSO READ: Unable to get Apple iPhone 15, Delhi customer beats up store employee. Watch videoThe company has for the first time made available the 'made-in-India' iPhones on the same day it started selling the devices in other parts of the globe. It is the first time that an iPhone series will support ISRO-developed NavIC GPS system.

