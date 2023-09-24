Unable to get Apple iPhone 15, Delhi customer beats up store employee. Watch video

Apple's latest iPhone 15 series hit the Indian markets on Friday, triggering a frenzy among buyers. iPhone enthusiasts were seen queuing up outside the Apple Store in Mumbai, with a customer claiming he waited for 17 hours to buy the smartphone. However, ugly scenes were also witnessed as customers clashed with some shop owners over alleged delay in the delivery of iPhones.



In one such incident, a scuffle erupted between customers and the staff at a store in Delhi's Kamla Nagar area. The store staffers were thrashed over an alleged delay in the delivery of the iPhone 15.



A 27-second video shared by news agency ANI showed a group of men attacking a store employee. The other employees intervened to save their colleague and overpower the customers. According to the report, the customer was furious after the sales personnel allegedly refused to sell him an iPhone 15 model. The ANI report further mentioned that the police have verified this viral video and have initiated legal action against the customers involved in the brawl under CRPC 107/151. Hindustan Times could not independently verify the video. In a 27-second viral video, a group of men, including customers and store staff, can be seen.(ANI)

The new series, consisting of four models (iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max), was launched on September 12 and was available for sale in stores on Friday. It is for the first time



The Apple iPhone 15 series comes with features like 48 MP camera, USB-C port and Super Retina XDR display which uses the OLED technology.

Social media platforms were flooded with videos showcasing never-ending lines of people, all eagerly anticipating becoming proud owners of the latest iPhone. Some clips even documented conflicts between customers and store staff.

The Apple stores in Mumbai's BKC and Delhi's Saket were inundated with early buyers, as crowds began to assemble even before the stores officially opened.

