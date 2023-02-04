Centre raises minimum download speed of broadband connectivity to 2 Mbps

The Centre has changed the definition of broadband connectivity by raising the minimum download speed to 2 Mbps (megabits per second). The minimum download speed was previously 512 kbps (kilobits per second), as per the notification in July 2013.

"In supersession of the definition of broadband issued vide notification dated July 18, 2013 and after consideration of the recommendation of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the Central Government hereby revise the definition of broadband as follows...," the notification dated January 25 read.

The gazette notification, which came into force with immediate effect, defined broadband as a data connection that enables interactive communication through the internet, with a "capability of the minimum download speed of 2 Mbps to an individual subscriber from the point of presence (POP) of the service provider intending to provide broadband service".

Out of 825.4 million broadband subscribers in India, 793.5 million were wireless users, and the rest were wireline, as per November 30, 2022 data.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd with 430.18 million broadband subscribers tops India’s list of the biggest service providers. The top five take up the majority chunk of 98.4% market share, data from November last year shows. Bharti Airtel came second with 230.56 million subscribers. Vodafone Idea clocked 123.48 million subscribers, BSNL had 25.85 million, while Atria Convergence had just over 2 million.

Broadband India Forum President, TV Ramachandran said that the revision of the minimum speed will benefit broadband users in rural and semi urban regions particularly. Although access to broadband needs a lot more progress when compared to the overall population, he called the recent change in definition a “step in the right direction”.

TRAI had suggested in August 2021 the revision of minimum download speed for broadband connectivity from 512 kbps to 2 Mbps. Broadband is divided into three categories depending on the download speed - basic, fast and super fast.

Compared to 8.26 Mbps in November 2022, India registered 25.29 Mbps median mobile download speeds in December the same year, according to Ookla's Speedtest Global Index. Ookla announced on January 27 that India was now globally at the 79th position jumping from 105 in November.

