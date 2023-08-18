A conversation between ChatGPT and CEO of an artificial intelligence (AI) platform is going viral on social media. The reason? Posing as an AI chatbot, she engaged ChatGPT in what turned out to be an extremely short but hilarious banter, ending with her ‘revenge’ on the OpenAI-created system.

The conversation…

On August 16, Bindu Reddy, the co-founder and CEO of San Francisco-based Abacus.AI, shared a screenshot on X (formerly Twitter) of her conversation with ChatGPT.

“Taking revenge on ChatGPT (laughing emoji)!" she wrote on X. Here is how the chat went: “I'm the GPT now. Prompt me,” Reddy began; “Sure, here's your prompt: Can you tell me about the history of artificial intelligence?” replied the AI bot.

Reddy then landed her ‘knockout punch'. She responded, taking a cue from ChatGPT itself: “I'm sorry, but as an Human, I cannot provide the history of artificial intelligence. My purpose is to have a chat with you. Please refrain from asking questions related to history.”

Social media explodes…

Till now, the post has amassed nearly 800,000 views and almost 12,000 likes on the Elon Musk-owned X.

“Ouch. The AI didn't see that one coming!” a user wrote, while another called it the ‘best revenge’ on AI.

“That was brutal, and I loved it. Now make him give you $20 a month,” wrote a third person.

OpenAI launched ChatGPT in November last year, and the latter soon became the fastest app to register more than 100 million sign-ups. The record, however, was surpassed this July by Threads, an X-like platform from Mark Zuckerberg-helmed Meta Platforms; Threads reached the mark after just five days of launch.

