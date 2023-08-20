Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Technology / Chandrayaan 3 to attempt Moon landing on Aug 23 at 6:04pm; Where to watch live?

BySingh Rahul Sunilkumar
Aug 20, 2023 02:55 PM IST

Chandrayaan 3 to land on moon's south pole on Aug 23 at 6:04pm (Indian time), live stream available on ISRO website, YouTube, Facebook, and DD National TV.

Chandrayaan 3 is set to land on the south pole of moon on August 23 at around 6:04pm (Indian time), announced Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Where to watch Chandrayaan 3 landing live?

Chandrayaan 3 mission all updates.(ISRO)

India's third lunar mission can be streamed live from 5:27pm on August 23 at:

• ISRO Website https://isro.gov.in

• YouTube https://youtube.com/watch?v=DLA_64yz8Ss

• Facebook https://facebook.com/ISRO

• DD National TV

(This is a developing story. Please get back for updates.)

