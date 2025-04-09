ChatGPT Plus available to these users for free, here’s how to enroll

Students are actively adopting Artificial Intelligence tools as they help them understand concepts, complete assignments, solve doubts, and much more. One of the popular tools among students is OpenAI ChatGPT, which brings some advanced features to the table. While its free tier models bring a decent experience, some advanced features are limited to ChatGPT Plus users, and not many can afford to spend a whopping $20 for a subscription. Therefore, OpenAI is bringing ChatGPT Plus to students free of cost for a limited period of time. But there's a catch, It's currently only available in some regions, so know if you can access ChatGPT Plus in your region or not. Know how OpenAI’s ChatGPT Plus will help students with no additional cost.(Photo: Adobe Illustrator)

ChatGPT Plus free for students

OpenAI has made ChatGPT Plus free for students, enabling them to prepare for exams, make notes, understand concepts, and much more. The subscription variant comes with advanced AI models, providing users with more accurate and latest information. Additionally, it also has some advanced features, such as image generation, making tasks easier. As of now, the free ChatGPT Plus is only available for students in the U.S. and Canada, and it's free for only 2 months. OpenAI has also highlighted that to get ChatGPT Plus for free, students will have to enroll before May 31.

OpenAI also confirmed that full and part-time students studying at a degree-granting school will be eligible for 2 months free ChatGPT Plus. However, if some of the schools are not listed, students can get in touch with school authorities to get their names listed. Now, to sign up for free ChatGPT Plus, students just have to sign up with their email addresses and add their student status through SheerID.

ChatGPT Plus: What’s in it for students

With ChatGPT Plus, students can get advanced voice mode, deep research, unlimited chats and file uploads. The chatbot can help users summarise PDFs or analyse to take a small quiz for preparation. They can have real-time conversations with detailed online research on reports, studies, and more for greater understanding. Furthermore, with ChatGPT Edu, students can also get access to several student-centric AI tools free of charge. Therefore, if you are a student residing in the US or Canada, you can opt for this limited-period offer and make the most of the AI tool.