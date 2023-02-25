China's remote ‘kissing device’ for long-distance lovers leaves netizens divided

A university in China's Chanzhou has invented a device which has created a stir in the Chinese social media circles. The ‘kissing device’ is intended to let long-distance couples share virtual intimate moments. The contraption with ‘silicon lips’ has pressure sensors and actuators and can mimic a real kiss, China-run Global Times reported. The device can also replicate the pressure, movement and temperature of a user's lips, the report stated. Social media was flooded by varied reactions to this device. Some users called it funny, while others dubbed it ‘vulgar and creepy’, expressing concerns that minors could buy and use it. The users need to download a mobile app and plug the device to the phone's charging port. After pairing with the partner on the app, they can start a video call and transmit replica of their kisses to each other. The inventor Jiang Zhongli said he was in a long distance relationship with his girlfriend and could only stay in touch through phone. That's where the inspiration for the device came from. In 2016, the Imagineering Institute in Malaysia had launched a similar device named ‘Kissinger’, in the form of a touch-sensitive silicon pad, CNN reported.According to the Global Times report, the device also allows users to pair up with strangers and exchange kisses. The users can also upload their kisses in the app for others to download. The device is priced at 288 yuan ( ₹3,433).

