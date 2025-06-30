Choosing a grand view: Top 10 large screen TVs for your ultimate home entertainment setup

Fancy a cracking big telly for your living room? Large-screen TVs, typically 50 inches and above, are all the rage and it’s easy to see why. The sheer immersion they offer is fantastic – think of movie nights feeling like you’re at the cinema, or sports matches where you can almost feel the roar of the crowd. Gaming becomes incredibly engaging too, with every detail popping. Experience immersive home entertainment with these stunning large-screen televisions.(Pexels)

Of course, they do take up a fair bit of wall space, and can be a bit pricier. Plus, you need to make sure your room is big enough so you’re not sitting too close, otherwise, it can be a bit much for the eyes. But for that true home entertainment experience, a big screen really does deliver!

We have put together a list of some of the best options in large screen TVs.

Loading Suggestions...

The Redmi Xiaomi 55-inch F Series 4K Smart LED Fire TV is a brilliant choice for an immersive viewing experience. Its standout feature is the integrated Fire TV, giving you effortless access to a wealth of streaming content. The stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution ensures incredibly sharp and vibrant visuals, making every show and film a treat. Plus, its smart capabilities mean seamless connectivity and easy navigation for all your entertainment needs.

Specifications Screen size 138 cm (55 inches) Brand Redmi Xiaomi Display Technology LED Resolution 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Reasons to buy Integrated Fire TV for easy streaming Stunning 4K resolution visuals Reasons to avoid May require separate sound system Limited advanced display features Click Here to Buy Redmi Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) F Series UHD 4K Smart LED Fire TV L55MA-FVIN (Black)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Customers frequently praise the picture quality and the convenience of built-in Fire TV, highlighting its value for money.

Why choose this product?

Choose for immersive 4K visuals and effortless smart TV experience with integrated Fire TV, offering great value.



Loading Suggestions...

The Sony BRAVIA 2 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV (K-55S25B) offers a premium viewing experience. Its main feature is the 4K Processor X1, which intelligently enhances picture quality, upscaling content to near-4K resolution for incredible detail and vibrant colours. Coupled with Google TV, you get seamless access to a vast array of streaming services and a user-friendly interface for all your entertainment. Dolby Audio ensures a clear and immersive sound.

Specifications Screen Size 139 cm (55 inches) Brand Sony Display Technology LED Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 50Hz (Native) Reasons to buy Excellent picture processing Integrated Google TV Reasons to avoid No Dolby Vision support Standard refresh rate Click Here to Buy Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers highly rate the picture clarity and Google TV integration, often praising its overall smart features and reliable Sony quality.

Why choose this product?

Choose for Sony's renowned picture processing and the comprehensive, user-friendly Google TV smart platform.

Loading Suggestions...

The Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 75-inch 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV (K-75S30B) delivers an extraordinary cinematic experience. Its standout feature is the AI Picture Processing, which intelligently optimises every scene for incredible clarity, contrast, and colour. Coupled with Google TV, you gain effortless access to a world of streaming content and smart home integration. The massive 75-inch display truly brings content to life, making it perfect for an immersive home theatre.

Specifications Screen Size 189 cm (75 inches) Brand Sony Display Technology LED Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 50Hz (Native) Reasons to buy Large, immersive display Advanced AI picture processing Reasons to avoid High refresh rate not available May require significant space Click Here to Buy Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-75S30B (Black)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers rave about the stunning picture quality and the immersive size, often highlighting the smooth Google TV experience.

Why choose this product?

Choose for an expansive, immersive 4K viewing experience with Sony's advanced AI picture processing.

Loading Suggestions...

The Hisense 55-inch E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV (55E6N) offers fantastic value for a premium viewing experience. Its main feature is Dolby Vision HDR, delivering breathtaking brightness, contrast, and colour for incredibly lifelike images. Running on Google TV, it provides a seamless and intuitive interface to access all your favourite streaming services and apps. Plus, the 4K resolution ensures every detail is crisp and clear, making it a superb choice for home entertainment.

Specifications Screen Size 139 cm (55 inches) Brand Hisense Display Technology LED Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 60Hz Reasons to buy Dolby Vision HDR support Integrated Google TV Reasons to avoid Sound quality could be better Standard refresh rate Click Here to Buy Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55E6N (Black)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Customers often praise its picture quality, especially with HDR content, and find the Google TV interface user-friendly and responsive.

Why choose this product?

Choose for vibrant 4K HDR visuals with Dolby Vision and a smart Google TV experience at great value.

Loading Suggestions...

The LG UR75 Series 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (55UR75006LC) delivers a fantastic viewing experience with its core focus on picture quality. Its main feature is the α5 Gen6 AI Processor 4K, which intelligently enhances content for stunning clarity and vibrant colours, upscaling lower resolution content effectively. Running on LG's intuitive webOS, it provides a user-friendly smart TV platform for easy access to all your favourite streaming apps. Enjoy crisp 4K visuals for all your entertainment.

Specifications Screen Size 139 cm (55 inches) Brand LG Display Technology LED Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 60Hz Reasons to buy Excellent AI picture processing Intuitive webOS smart platform Reasons to avoid Basic sound system No advanced HDR formats Click Here to Buy LG 139 cm (55 inches) UR75 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR75006LC

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the vibrant picture quality and the smooth, user-friendly webOS, making it a reliable choice for everyday viewing.

Why choose this product?

Choose for LG's reliable picture quality with AI processing and a very intuitive smart TV experience.

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung Crystal 4K Vista 55-inch Ultra HD Smart LED TV (UA55UE81AFULXL) offers a truly captivating visual experience. Its main feature is the Crystal Processor 4K, which optimises picture quality by enhancing colours and contrast, bringing out incredible detail. With PurColor technology, you'll enjoy a vast spectrum of vibrant hues, making every scene lifelike. Running on Samsung's Tizen OS, this smart TV provides a seamless and user-friendly interface for all your favourite apps and streaming services.

Specifications Screen Size 138 cm (55 inches) Brand Samsung Display Technology LED Resolution Ultra HD 4K (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 50Hz Reasons to buy Vibrant Crystal Processor 4K User-friendly Tizen OS Reasons to avoid Standard refresh rate Basic audio output Click Here to Buy Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55UE81AFULXL

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers frequently praise its excellent picture clarity and vibrant colours, appreciating the intuitive smart features for enjoyable viewing.

Why choose this product?

Choose for Samsung's vibrant Crystal 4K picture quality and a smooth, user-friendly smart TV experience.

Loading Suggestions...

The VW Pro Series 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV (VW55GQ1) offers a truly vibrant and immersive viewing experience. Its main feature is the QLED display technology, which delivers stunningly rich and accurate colours, along with exceptional brightness and contrast, elevating every scene. Powered by Google TV, it provides seamless access to a vast array of streaming content and smart features with an intuitive interface. This TV truly brings your entertainment to life with its superior visuals.

Specifications Screen Size 140 cm (55 inches) Brand VW Display Technology QLED Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Reasons to buy Vibrant QLED display Integrated Google TV Reasons to avoid Brand less established Sound quality might vary Click Here to Buy VW 140 cm (55 inches) Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW55GQ1 (Black)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers often commend the impressive QLED picture quality and the smooth, user-friendly Google TV interface for a great viewing experience.

Why choose this product?

Choose for vibrant QLED visuals and a seamless Google TV smart experience at a competitive price.

Loading Suggestions...

The TOSHIBA M550NP Series 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV (55M550NP) promises a truly vibrant viewing experience. Its standout feature is Full Array Local Dimming with Quantum Dot Colour, which delivers deep blacks and incredibly vivid colours for stunning contrast and realism. Powered by the REGZA Engine ZR, it optimises picture and sound with AI, and with Google TV, you get seamless access to a vast array of streaming services. This combination makes for an immersive home entertainment hub.

Specifications Screen Size 139 cm (55 inches) Brand TOSHIBA Display Technology QLED Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 60Hz Reasons to buy Excellent QLED picture quality Deep blacks with local dimming Reasons to avoid Standard 60Hz refresh rate Sound could be improved Click Here to Buy TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) M550NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55M550NP

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the display and sleek look, though a few have noted concerns about service response and performance over time.

Why choose this product?

Choose for vivid QLED visuals with deep blacks and a smart Google TV experience.

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung Vision AI 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (QA65QEF1AULXL) is a premium offering for stunning visuals. Its main feature is Quantum Dot technology with Vision AI, delivering incredibly vibrant, accurate colours and optimal brightness for a truly immersive experience. The powerful Quantum Processor 4K intelligently upscales content to near-4K resolution. Running on Samsung's Tizen OS, this smart TV provides a seamless and intuitive platform for all your streaming and smart home needs, making it a spectacular centrepiece for your entertainment.

Specifications Screen Size 163 cm (65 inches) Brand Samsung Display Technology QLED Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 50 Hz Reasons to buy Vibrant Quantum Dot colours Intelligent Vision AI processing Reasons to avoid Premium price point May need soundbar Click Here to Buy Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA65QEF1AULXL

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers consistently praise the exceptional picture quality and vibrant colours, highlighting the smart features and sleek design.

Why choose this product?

Choose for stunning QLED visuals with AI enhancements and a premium, immersive home cinema experience.

Loading Suggestions...

The Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 85-inch 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV (K-85S30B) delivers an extraordinary cinematic experience on a grand scale. Its standout feature is the AI Picture Processing, which intelligently optimises every scene for incredible clarity, contrast, and colour. Coupled with Google TV, you gain effortless access to a world of streaming content and smart home integration. The massive 85-inch display truly brings content to life, making it perfect for an immersive home theatre.

Specifications Screen Size 215 cm (85 inches) Brand Sony Display Technology LED Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 50Hz (Native) Reasons to buy Massive, immersive display Advanced AI picture processing Reasons to avoid High refresh rate not available Requires substantial space Click Here to Buy Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 215 cm (85 inches) 4K Utra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-85S30 (Black)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers rave about the stunning picture quality and the immersive size, often highlighting the smooth Google TV experience.

Why choose this product?

Choose for an expansive, immersive 4K viewing experience with Sony's advanced AI picture processing.

What is the biggest TV screen size?

The biggest commercially available TV screen size is currently around 115 inches, with brands like TCL offering models of this colossal size. However, custom-built modular TVs, like Samsung's ‘The Wall’, can reach up to 292 inches or even larger.

What is the best large screen TV?

Determining the "best" large screen TV depends on your priorities. For stunning picture quality and vibrant colours, OLED TVs like LG C4 or Samsung S95D are top contenders. If brightness and value are key, Hisense U8N or TCL QM8 Mini-LEDs are excellent choices.

How big is a 100 inch TV?

A 100-inch TV refers to its diagonal screen measurement, which is roughly 254 cm. The actual overall dimensions, including the bezels, will make it slightly larger, typically around 223-230 cm wide and 126-130 cm high.

Top 3 features in best large screen TVs

Large Screen TV Special Feature Operating System Connectivity Technology Redmi Xiaomi 55' Fire TV built-in, Dolby Vision Fire TV OS Wi-Fi, HDMI, Bluetooth Sony 55' BRAVIA 2 4K HDR, X1 Processor Google TV Wi-Fi, HDMI, Bluetooth Sony 75' BRAVIA 3 AI Picture Pro, X-Balanced Speaker Google TV Wi-Fi, HDMI, Bluetooth Hisense 55' E6N Dolby Vision & Atmos, MEMC Google TV Wi-Fi, HDMI, Bluetooth LG 55' UR75 4K Upscaler, AI Sound WebOS Wi-Fi, HDMI, Bluetooth Samsung 55' Crystal Crystal Processor 4K, HDR10+ Tizen OS Wi-Fi, HDMI, Bluetooth VW 55' Pro QLED Quantum Dot, Frameless Design Google TV Wi-Fi, HDMI, Bluetooth Toshiba 55' M550NP Full Array Local Dimming, Dolby Google TV Wi-Fi, HDMI, Bluetooth Samsung 65' Vision AI AI Picture, QLED Display Tizen OS Wi-Fi, HDMI, Bluetooth Sony 85' BRAVIA 3 Cognitive Processor XR, AI Smart Google TV Wi-Fi, HDMI, Bluetooth

Factors to keep in mind while choosing a large screen TV

Viewing distance and room size: Firstly, assess your room and viewing distance. A 65-inch TV might be overwhelming in a small space, or a 50-inch too small for a large living room. Ensure a comfortable viewing distance – generally, about 1.5 times the screen diagonal for 4K TVs for optimal immersion.

Display technology: Consider the display type. OLEDs offer perfect blacks and infinite contrast, ideal for cinematic viewing in darker rooms. QLEDs provide vibrant colours and high brightness, perfect for well-lit spaces. Standard LEDs are more budget-friendly but may lack the same contrast or colour richness.

Resolution and HDR: Most large TVs are 4K Ultra HD, delivering sharp detail. Look for good HDR (High Dynamic Range) support (Dolby Vision, HDR10+) for enhanced contrast, brighter highlights, and a wider colour gamut, making content truly pop.

Smart TV platform: The operating system matters. Popular choices include Google TV, Samsung's Tizen, LG's webOS, and Amazon Fire TV. Each offers different user interfaces, app ecosystems, and voice assistant integration. Pick one that feels intuitive and provides access to your favourite streaming services.

Connectivity and features: Check for sufficient HDMI ports (especially HDMI 2.1 for next-gen gaming), USB ports, and reliable Wi-Fi. Features like a higher refresh rate (120Hz for smoother motion), low input lag for gaming, and good built-in sound (though a soundbar is often recommended) enhance the experience.

Similar articles for you

Best TVs in India in May 2025 for crystal clear picture and sound quality: Top 8 options from LG, Samsung and others

Buy the best 55 inch TVs before it’s too late! Big offers on latest models from top brands like LG, Sony and others

Best TV brands in 2025: Top picks from LG, Acer, Samsung and more to help you find the perfect TV for your home

Best smart LED TVs: Choose from 10 expert picks to redefine your screen time and home entertainment

FAQs on large screen TVs What screen size qualifies as a large screen TV? Typically, TVs 55 inches and above are considered large screen, ideal for spacious living rooms.

Is 4K resolution necessary for large screen TVs? Yes, 4K resolution is recommended for sharp visuals and enhanced clarity on bigger screens.

Do large TVs support smart features? Most large screen TVs come with smart features like voice control, app support, and built-in OS.

What’s the ideal viewing distance for a 65-inch TV? For a 65-inch 4K TV, 8–10 feet is considered the optimal viewing distance.

Are QLED TVs better than LED for large screens? QLED TVs offer better brightness, color, and contrast, making them more suitable for larger displays.



Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.