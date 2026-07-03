Choosing a monitor felt confusing until I figured out which features actually mattered

A good monitor can completely change the way you work, play, or create. But with brands promising better colours, faster refresh rates, OLED panels, and ultrawide displays, it is easy to end up paying for features you may never use. The right monitor isn't necessarily the most expensive one. It is the one that best matches how you use your PC every day. That's why timing your purchase can make just as much difference as choosing the right model.

Separate marketing buzzwords from monitor features that genuinely improve your experience. (Unsplash)

With Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 just a day away, several monitors are expected to receive substantial discounts, making it easier to compare options before making a purchase. Whether you are looking for a colour-accurate display for editing, a high-refresh-rate monitor for gaming, or a curved screen for multitasking, this is a good time to compare options before making a purchase.

Before diving into the deals, here's a quick guide to the monitor features that deserve your attention.

How to choose the right monitor for your setup

Panel type: IPS panels offer excellent colour accuracy for creators. OLED panels deliver perfect blacks and vibrant colours, while VA panels provide higher contrast and are well suited to curved monitors.

Resolution: Full HD is suitable for everyday tasks, while QHD and 4K displays provide noticeably sharper visuals for gaming, editing, and multitasking.

Refresh rate: A 120Hz or higher refresh rate delivers smoother motion, making it ideal for gaming. For creators, 60Hz or 75Hz is usually sufficient unless you also play games.

Response time: A response time between 1ms and 5ms helps minimise motion blur and ghosting, especially in fast-paced games.

Colour accuracy: If you edit photos or videos, look for monitors with high sRGB or DCI-P3 colour coverage to ensure colours appear accurate across different devices.

Adaptive sync: AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-SYNC synchronise your monitor's refresh rate with your graphics card. This helps reduce screen tearing and stuttering during gameplay.

With the basics covered, we have rounded up the monitor deals worth keeping an eye on. Whether you are a creator, a gamer, or simply want more screen space for productivity, these are the models that deserve a place on your shortlist:

If your work involves editing photos, grading videos, or creating digital artwork, the MSI Modern MD271UL deserves a place on your shortlist. Its 27-inch 4K IPS panel delivers sharp visuals, making it easier to work with fine details. The monitor also covers 99% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and 95% of the Adobe RGB colour gamut, helping colours appear more accurate across creative workflows. USB-C with 65W Power Delivery lets you connect and charge a compatible laptop with a single cable, making your desk setup cleaner and more efficient.

Specifications Display size and type 27-inch 4K IPS Resolution 3840 × 2160 (UHD) Refresh rate 60Hz Response time 4ms (GTG) HDR HDR Ready Ports 2 × HDMI 2.0b, 1 × DisplayPort 1.2a, 1 × USB-C (65W PD) Reasons to Buy 4K IPS panel with excellent colour accuracy for creative work. USB-C with 65W Power Delivery simplifies laptop connectivity. Eye-care features improve comfort during long editing sessions. Reasons to Avoid Stand only supports tilt adjustment. No VESA mount support for monitor arms

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

For creators who frequently work with HDR photos and videos, the LG 27UP850K is designed to showcase content as intended. Its VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification delivers improved brightness and contrast for compatible HDR content, helping highlights look more realistic without washing out darker scenes. Colour accuracy is another strong point, with 95% DCI-P3 coverage helping your edits remain true to life. Meanwhile, USB-C with 90W Power Delivery keeps your desk tidy by handling both display output and laptop charging through a single cable.

Specifications Display size and type 27-inch 4K IPS Resolution 3840 × 2160 (UHD) Refresh rate 60Hz Response time 5ms (GTG) HDR VESA DisplayHDR 400 Ports 2 × HDMI 2.0, 1 × DisplayPort 1.4, 1 × USB-C (90W PD), 2 × USB-A Reasons to Buy 4K IPS panel with 95% DCI-P3 colour coverage for creators. USB-C with 90W Power Delivery for a cleaner desk setup. Ergonomic stand with height, tilt, and pivot adjustments. Reasons to Avoid Built-in speakers are adequate but lack depth.

If colour accuracy is non-negotiable in your workflow, the BenQ PD2725U is among the strongest creator monitors to consider. Its factory-calibrated 27-inch 4K IPS panel ensures colours look consistent straight out of the box, reducing the need for manual adjustments. BenQ's AQCOLOR technology, together with 95% DCI-P3, 100% sRGB, and 100% Rec.709 coverage, helps your edits look true to life across a range of creative applications. Thunderbolt 3 with 65W Power Delivery further streamlines your workspace by carrying video, data, and laptop charging through a single cable.

Specifications Display size and type 27-inch 4K IPS Resolution 3840 × 2160 (UHD) Refresh rate 60Hz Response time 5ms (GTG) HDR VESA DisplayHDR 400 Ports 2 × Thunderbolt 3, 2 × HDMI 2.0, 1 × DisplayPort 1.4, 2 × USB-A, 1 × USB-C Reasons to Buy Factory-calibrated display delivers accurate colours straight out of the box. Wide colour gamut is ideal for photo, video, and graphic design. Thunderbolt 3 simplifies connectivity with charging and fast data transfer Reasons to Avoid 60Hz refresh rate isn't suited for competitive gaming. HDR performance is modest compared to OLED displays. Premium pricing targets professional creators.

If fast-paced games are your thing, the AOC 27G4 is built to keep up with the action. Its 180Hz Fast IPS panel delivers smoother motion, making it easier to track opponents and react quickly in competitive matches. A 1ms MPRT response time further reduces motion blur, while G-SYNC compatibility helps minimise screen tearing for a smoother experience. The monitor also covers 126% of the sRGB colour gamut, making games appear more vibrant without compromising viewing angles.

Specifications Display size and type 27-inch Fast IPS Resolution 1920 × 1080 (Full HD) Refresh rate 180Hz Response time 1ms (MPRT) HDR HDR10 Ports 2 × HDMI 2.0, 1 × DisplayPort 1.4, 1 × 3.5mm audio out Reasons to Buy 180Hz Fast IPS panel delivers ultra-smooth gameplay. G-SYNC Compatible reduces screen tearing and stuttering. Height-adjustable stand Reasons to Avoid No USB-C connectivity for modern laptops.

If you play competitive games but don't want to compromise on image quality, the Lenovo Legion R27qe Gen 2 strikes a solid balance. Its 27-inch QHD IPS panel delivers sharper visuals than a standard Full HD display, making games and everyday content look more detailed. A 200Hz refresh rate, 0.5ms response time, and support for AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible help keep gameplay smooth and responsive. The wide colour gamut also makes it suitable for casual content creation alongside gaming.

Specifications Display size and type 27-inch IPS Resolution 2560 × 1440 (QHD) Refresh rate 200Hz Response time 0.5ms (MPRT) HDR HDR10 Ports 2 × HDMI 2.1, 1 × DisplayPort 1.4, 1 × 3.5mm audio out Reasons to Buy 200Hz refresh rate delivers exceptionally smooth gameplay. FreeSync and G-SYNC Compatible reduce screen tearing and stuttering. HDR10 support and wide colour coverage make games look more vibrant and lifelike. Reasons to Avoid No USB-C connectivity for laptops. Built-in speakers are not included

If you want a monitor that can handle work during the day and gaming after hours, the Samsung Odyssey G5 strikes a strong balance. Its 34-inch Ultra WQHD display offers significantly more screen space than a conventional 16:9 monitor, making it easier to keep multiple windows open while editing, coding, or multitasking. The 1000R curved VA panel also extends into your peripheral vision, creating a more immersive gaming experience. The 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and AMD FreeSync Premium help keep gameplay smooth and responsive, especially in fast-paced titles. HDR10 support also enhances compatible games with better contrast and brighter highlights, making scenes appear more lifelike.

Specifications Display size and type 34-inch Curved VA (1000R) Resolution 3440 × 1440 (Ultra WQHD) Refresh rate 165Hz Response time 1ms (MPRT) HDR HDR10 Ports 1 × HDMI 2.0, 1 × DisplayPort 1.4, 1 × 3.5mm audio out Reasons to Buy 34-inch Ultra WQHD ultrawide display boosts productivity and immersion. A 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time deliver smooth gameplay. HDR10 and AMD FreeSync Premium improve visuals while reducing screen tearing. Reasons to Avoid VA panel shows some motion smearing in darker scenes. Stand only supports tilt adjustment. USB-C connectivity is not available.

If you're looking for a monitor that blurs the line between high-end gaming and professional content creation, the Alienware AW3225QF is hard to overlook. Its 32-inch 4K QD-OLED panel delivers exceptional contrast, perfect blacks, and 99% DCI-P3 colour coverage, helping games and creative projects look rich and true to life. An anti-reflective coating also reduces distracting reflections, making the display easier to use in brightly lit rooms. The 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time keep gameplay incredibly smooth and responsive. Beyond speed, the monitor also excels with HDR content. Dolby Vision optimises compatible games and movies on a scene-by-scene basis, delivering richer colours and greater detail, while VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 delivers deeper blacks and brighter highlights for a more lifelike viewing experience.

Specifications Display size and type 31.6-inch Curved 4K QD-OLED Resolution 3840 × 2160 (UHD) Refresh rate 240Hz Response time 0.03ms (GTG) HDR Dolby Vision, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 Ports 2 × HDMI 2.1, 1 × DisplayPort 1.4, 1 × USB-C (upstream), 3 × USB-A, 1 × USB-C (15W downstream), 1 × HDMI eARC Reasons to Buy QD-OLED panel delivers stunning colours and deep blacks. A 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time ensure ultra-smooth gameplay. Dolby Vision and DisplayHDR True Black 400 make HDR content look more lifelike. Reasons to Avoid OLED panels require basic burn-in precautions during prolonged static use

Quick Specifications Comparison of our top monitor recommendations

Monitor Display size & type Resolution Refresh rate Response time HDR Ports MSI Modern MD271UL 27-inch IPS 3840 × 2160 60Hz 4ms HDR Ready 2× HDMI 2.0b, DP 1.2a, USB-C (65W PD) LG 27UP850K 27-inch IPS 3840 × 2160 60Hz 5ms DisplayHDR 400 2× HDMI 2.0, DP 1.4, USB-C (90W PD), 2× USB-A BenQ PD2725U 27-inch IPS 3840 × 2160 60Hz 5ms DisplayHDR 400 2× Thunderbolt 3, 2× HDMI 2.0, DP 1.4, USB-C, 2× USB-A AOC 27G4 27-inch Fast IPS 1920 × 1080 180Hz 1ms HDR10 2× HDMI 2.0, DP 1.4 Lenovo Legion R27qe Gen 2 27-inch IPS 2560 × 1440 200Hz 0.5ms HDR10 2× HDMI 2.1, DP 1.4 Samsung Odyssey G5 34-inch Curved VA 3440 × 1440 165Hz 1ms HDR10 HDMI 2.0, DP 1.4 Alienware AW3225QF 31.6-inch Curved QD-OLED 3840 × 2160 240Hz 0.03ms Dolby Vision, DisplayHDR True Black 400 2× HDMI 2.1, DP 1.4, USB-C, 3× USB-A, HDMI eARC

Which is better for content creators: an IPS or VA monitor?

For most content creators, an IPS monitor is the better choice. IPS panels offer wider viewing angles and more accurate, consistent colours, making them ideal for photo editing, video production, and graphic design. VA panels deliver deeper blacks and higher contrast, but IPS remains the preferred option for colour-critical creative work.

2. Why should gamers look for AMD FreeSync or NVIDIA G-SYNC?

AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-SYNC synchronise your monitor's refresh rate with your graphics card's frame rate. This helps eliminate screen tearing and reduces stuttering, resulting in smoother gameplay without the input lag commonly associated with traditional V-Sync.

3. How can I maintain an OLED monitor and reduce the risk of burn-in?

Keep your monitor's built-in pixel refresh and pixel shift features enabled, avoid displaying static content for long periods, and don't leave brightness at maximum unless necessary. Using a screen saver, enabling auto-hide for the taskbar, and turning the display off when it's not in use can also help extend the panel's lifespan.

Also Read:

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