Thinking all good monitors are expensive? These 10 best selling monitors from top brands starts at just ₹6899

A good monitor no longer needs a big budget. With more options available today, even entry-level pricing can deliver a reliable viewing experience for work, study and entertainment. Affordable monitors that cover work, gaming and everyday use. By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less In this list, we have included some of the best selling branded monitors that cover different needs and preferences. From curved displays for immersive viewing to high refresh rate panels for smoother gaming and even smart monitors for added convenience, there is a wide range of options to choose from. Starting at just ₹6899, these monitors combine practical features with dependable performance, making them suitable for everyday use without stretching your budget.

This Samsung Essential 24-inch monitor is designed for everyday productivity and casual entertainment. It features a Full HD display with decent colour accuracy and wide viewing angles, making it suitable for office work, browsing, and media consumption. The slim design blends easily into modern desks, while eye comfort features reduce strain during long sessions. With HDMI connectivity and a reliable panel, it offers a dependable experience for users seeking a budget-friendly yet consistent monitor.

Specifications Display 24-inch Resolution Full HD (1920×1080) Panel Type IPS Refresh Rate 75Hz Connectivity HDMI, VGA Reasons to buy Good colour accuracy Slim modern design Reason to avoid Basic refresh rate Limited gaming features

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like the clear display quality, slim design, and value pricing. Some mention average brightness and limited gaming performance for fast-paced use. Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it offers reliable everyday performance with a clean design and good visual clarity at an affordable price.

VALUE FOR MONEY 2. LG 24G411A 60.4 cm(24 Inch) Ultragear FHD(1920 x 1080) IPS Gaming Monitor, 1ms MBR, 144Hz (O/C), HDR10, NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible, AMD FreeSync, HDR10, HDMI, DP, HP Out, Anti-Glare, Slim Stand, Black Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The LG UltraGear gaming monitor is built for fast-paced gaming with high refresh rates and AMD FreeSync support. It delivers smooth visuals with reduced screen tearing, making it ideal for competitive gameplay. The anti-glare panel ensures comfortable viewing in bright environments, while its sleek design enhances desk aesthetics. With low response time and gaming-focused modes, it balances performance and visual clarity. It is a solid option for gamers seeking responsive gameplay without stepping into premium pricing.

Specifications Display 24-inch (approx.) Resolution Full HD Refresh Rate 144Hz Response Time 1ms Sync Tech AMD FreeSync Reasons to buy Smooth high refresh rate Good gaming responsiveness Reason to avoid Average speakers Limited HDR support

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise smooth gameplay and responsiveness. Some note average build quality and limited brightness compared to premium gaming monitors. Why choose this product? You should choose this product for responsive gaming performance and smooth visuals at a competitive price.

The MSI MAG 255F E20 monitor focuses on immersive gaming with a frameless design and fast refresh rate. It offers smooth visuals and reduced motion blur, making it suitable for esports and action-heavy titles. The slim bezels enhance multi-monitor setups, while adaptive sync support improves overall gameplay experience. With decent colour reproduction and low latency, it provides balanced performance. This monitor suits gamers who want speed and responsiveness without compromising on everyday usability.

Specifications Display 24.5-inch Resolution Full HD Refresh Rate 180Hz Response Time 1ms Panel IPS Reasons to buy Very high refresh rate Minimal bezels Reason to avoid Basic HDR Limited stand adjustments

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the smooth performance and gaming speed. Some mention average brightness and limited ergonomic adjustments. Why choose this product? You should choose this product for high refresh rate gaming and a clean, modern design.

The BenQ GW2791 is a 27-inch Full HD monitor designed for productivity and eye comfort. It features TÜV-certified low blue light and flicker-free technology, making it suitable for long working hours. The IPS panel ensures consistent colours and wide viewing angles. With DisplayPort and HDMI connectivity, it supports multiple devices easily. Its minimal design and focus on comfort make it ideal for office users, students, and professionals seeking reliable daily performance.

Specifications Display 27-inch Resolution Full HD Panel IPS Eye Care TÜV certified Ports HDMI, DisplayPort Reasons to buy Excellent eye comfort features Large screen size Reason to avoid Standard refresh rate Not for gaming

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like the eye comfort features and large screen. Some feel it lacks advanced features for gaming or creative professionals. Why choose this product? You should choose this product for comfortable long-hour usage and reliable display quality.

This Acer gaming monitor offers a balanced mix of performance and affordability with a fast response time and Full HD resolution. It supports AMD FreeSync for smoother visuals and reduced tearing during gameplay. The backlit design and integrated speakers add convenience, while its slim form factor suits compact setups. It performs well for casual gaming and multimedia use. This monitor is a practical option for users entering the gaming space without investing heavily.

Specifications Display 23.8-inch Resolution Full HD Refresh Rate 75Hz Response Time 1ms Features FreeSync Reasons to buy Budget-friendly gaming option Built-in speakers Reason to avoid Lower refresh rate Average colour accuracy

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find it good for budget gaming and daily use. Some mention average colour quality and limited brightness. Why choose this product? You should choose this product for affordable gaming performance with basic features.

The Lenovo L27-4C is a 27-inch ultra-slim monitor built for modern workspaces. It features a Full HD display with good colour consistency and integrated speakers for convenience. The slim bezels provide a clean and immersive viewing experience, suitable for multitasking and content consumption. Its lightweight design and simple connectivity make it easy to set up. This monitor is ideal for users seeking a stylish and functional display for everyday productivity.

Specifications Display 27-inch Resolution Full HD Panel IPS Audio Built-in speakers Design Ultra-slim Reasons to buy Sleek design Built-in speakers Reason to avoid Basic refresh rate Limited advanced features

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like the slim design and display quality. Some mention average audio performance. Why choose this product? You should choose this product for a clean design and reliable everyday performance.

The Dell S2425HSM is a 24-inch Full HD monitor focused on clarity and comfort. It offers a flicker-free display with improved contrast ratios for better visual depth. The fast response time ensures smoother visuals, making it suitable for both work and casual gaming. Dell’s build quality ensures durability, while the minimal design fits professional setups. With reliable performance and consistent display quality, it is well suited for office use and light multimedia tasks.

Specifications Display 24-inch Resolution Full HD Response Time 4ms Panel IPS Features Flicker-free Reasons to buy Reliable build quality Comfortable viewing Reason to avoid Average refresh rate Limited gaming features

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the display clarity and comfort. Some mention limited features for gaming. Why choose this product? You should choose this product for dependable performance and consistent display quality.

This LG UltraWide monitor features a 21:9 aspect ratio, offering more screen space for multitasking and immersive viewing. It is ideal for professionals working with multiple windows or creatives needing wider timelines. The anti-glare panel ensures comfortable viewing in bright environments, while its borderless design enhances aesthetics. With adjustable stand options and reliable colour output, it delivers a practical and immersive experience. It is especially suited for productivity-focused users.

Specifications Display 29-inch UltraWide Resolution 2560×1080 Aspect Ratio 21:9 Panel IPS Features Anti-glare Reasons to buy Wide workspace Good multitasking Reason to avoid Not ideal for competitive gaming Moderate brightness

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers love the wide screen for multitasking. Some mention it is less suitable for gaming. Why choose this product? You should choose this product for enhanced productivity and immersive widescreen viewing.

The Acer XZ306CX is a curved ultrawide gaming monitor designed for immersive gameplay. Its high refresh rate and curved panel enhance depth and reduce motion blur, creating a more engaging experience. The ultrawide aspect ratio provides a broader field of view, ideal for racing and action games. With FreeSync support and strong performance, it delivers smooth visuals. This monitor is suited for gamers looking for immersive curved display experiences.

Specifications Display 29.5-inch curved Resolution UltraWide Full HD Refresh Rate 200Hz Panel VA Sync FreeSync Reasons to buy Immersive curved design High refresh rate Reason to avoid Large desk space needed VA panel viewing angles

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the immersive curved design and smooth gameplay. Some note large size requirements. Why choose this product? You should choose this product for immersive ultrawide gaming and smooth performance.

The Lenovo R27qe is a 27-inch monitor designed for everyday productivity with a focus on comfort and clarity. It features a Full HD display with consistent colours and smooth performance for office tasks and media viewing. The modern design fits well in professional setups, while its simple connectivity ensures easy use. With balanced features and dependable performance, it is suitable for users needing a reliable display for daily work.

Specifications Display 27-inch Resolution Full HD Panel IPS Refresh Rate 75Hz Connectivity HDMI Reasons to buy Clean design Good everyday performance Reason to avoid Basic features Not gaming-focused

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its reliability and simple design. Some feel it lacks advanced features. Why choose this product? You should choose this product for consistent performance and a straightforward user experience. Factors to consider when buying a monitor Display type: IPS, VA or TN panels offer different levels of colour accuracy, contrast and response time.

Resolution: Full HD is common in this segment and provides clear visuals for most everyday tasks.

Refresh rate: Higher refresh rates help deliver smoother visuals, especially for gaming and scrolling.

Screen size: Choosing the right size depends on your desk space and usage needs.

Connectivity options: Ports like HDMI and VGA ensure compatibility with different devices. Are monitors under ₹ 6899 good enough for daily use? Yes, many entry-level monitors are designed to handle tasks like browsing, document work and media consumption efficiently. While they may not offer premium features, they provide dependable performance for everyday needs. Can these monitors be used for gaming? Some models in this range include higher refresh rates or faster response times, making them suitable for casual gaming. However, advanced gaming setups may require more specialised displays. What types of monitors are available in this segment? This category includes a mix of standard flat panels, curved displays, high refresh rate options and even some smart monitors, giving users flexibility based on their requirements. Top 3 features of best monitors

Monitor Display Resolution Refresh Rate Samsung Essential 24" FHD 75Hz LG UltraGear 24" FHD 144Hz MSI MAG 255F 24.5" FHD 180Hz BenQ GW2791 27" FHD 75Hz Acer KG Series 23.8" FHD 75Hz Lenovo L27-4C 27" FHD 75Hz Dell S2425HSM 24" FHD 75Hz LG UltraWide 29" WFHD 75Hz Acer XZ306CX 29.5" WFHD 200Hz Lenovo R27qe 27" FHD 75Hz

FAQs Do these monitors support Full HD resolution? Many models in this price range offer Full HD resolution for clear and sharp visuals. Are branded monitors available at this price? Yes, several well-known brands offer entry-level monitors with reliable performance. Is a high refresh rate necessary for daily use? It is not essential for basic tasks, but it can improve smoothness during scrolling and gaming. Can I connect these monitors to a laptop? Most monitors include HDMI or VGA ports for easy connection with laptops and desktops. Are these monitors suitable for work from home setups? Yes, they can handle everyday office tasks and provide a comfortable viewing experience.