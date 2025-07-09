CMF Watch 3 Pro may launch soon with a surprising price hike: Here’s what to expect

CMF, the budget-focused sub-brand of Nothing, has announced a major shift by moving its global marketing operations to India. The company’s co-founder, Akis Evangelidis, described this move as a strategic step to establish CMF as a global brand with roots in India. Alongside this change, CMF is expected to release its next smartwatch model, the CMF Watch 3 Pro, in the near future. While there has been no official announcement about the launch date, reports indicate the new smartwatch could come with a higher price compared to the previous models. CMF may soon launch Watch 3 Pro at a higher price, following its India-focused expansion.(Amazon)

CMF Watch 3 Pro: Possible Price Hike Expected

A recent leak by YTECHB suggests the CMF Watch 3 Pro could be priced at around EUR 99 (approximately Rs. 9,900). This marks a significant increase from the CMF Watch 2 Pro, which was launched at EUR 69, or about Rs. 6,900. CMF has built its reputation by offering affordable gadgets, and the Watch 2 Pro also followed that approach, with its price starting at Rs. 4,999 in India. The leaked report also mentions that the Watch 3 Pro will be available in a dark grey colour option.

CMF Watch 3 Pro: Features and Launch Timeline (Expected)

At this point, details about the CMF Watch 3 Pro’s specifications and features remain scarce. However, a price rise often suggests upgrades in design, features, or performance. The current model, CMF Watch 2 Pro, comes with a 1.32-inch AMOLED Always-On display with a 466 x 466 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. It offers health-related functions such as heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen level tracking, and menstrual cycle monitoring. Users also have access to over 100 watch faces and 120 sports modes. Additionally, the device features interchangeable bezels and straps.

Since the CMF Watch 2 Pro launched in July last year, a new version is anticipated soon. An official confirmation regarding the CMF Watch 3 Pro’s launch date and detailed features is still awaited from the company.