CoD Modern Warfare 2's dev unveils the secret behind SR gain in ranked play

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2’s new Ranked Play mode has left players confused about the variation in Skill Rating (SR) gains and losses after each match. However, Treyarch’s Lead Game Designer, Lawrence Metten, recently revealed the existence of a “Hidden Performance Range” (HPR) that is not displayed but significantly impacts SR gains or losses. In this article, we delve into the concept of HPR and its impact on Modern Warfare 2’s Ranked Play.

Understanding the Hidden Performance Range (HPR)

HPR is an internal performance system that determines a player’s skill level and places them in a skill bracket for matches against others. Winning matches against players with higher HPR will increase the player’s HPR while losing will result in a drop. As players reach ranks where they perform consistently, the HPR narrows down.

Interlink between HPR and SR

All players start their Ranked Play journey with 0 Skill Rating and gain or lose points based on match results. The game aims to push players into their HPR, and SR gain is maximum when players are further from their HPR. The evaluation of HPR is fluid and changes based on players’ performances in ranked matches. Therefore, there are no limitations to SR gains, and players are not limited by their initial HPR.

Impact of HPR on SR gains and losses

As players reach their HPR, individual and team performance determines the maximum and minimum SR gain. Individual performance is more important in lower ranks, while team performance is prioritized in higher ranks. HPR fluctuates in the background at all times to provide reasonable SR gains and losses and create a balanced playing field.

The revelation of HPR has helped clarify the variation in SR gains and losses in Modern Warfare 2’s Ranked Play. It ensures that players are matched based on skill levels and creates a balanced playing field for all. With this knowledge, players can now strategize their gameplay and aim to improve their individual and team performances to achieve higher ranks.