Computex 2025: AI Systems, CPUs, GPUs, Wi-Fi 7, gaming handhelds and more expected

Computex 2025 is set to showcase the next wave of computing innovation, spanning AI-enhanced computers, new processors, graphics cards, wireless technologies and more. Unlike other tech events that often focus on distant future concepts, Computex will showcase products and hardware that are close to release or already entering the market. This focus on practical and immediate technology makes it a key event to watch for those interested in the direction of personal computing and gaming. Computex 2025 is set to take place from May 20 to May 23 in Taipei, Taiwan. (REUTERS)

Computex 2025 is set to take place from May 20 to May 23 in Taipei, Taiwan. Here’s a closer look at what we can expect to see at Asia’s biggest tech event.

AI Set to Take Centre Stage Again

AI continues to take centre stage in computing. Following last year’s showcase of AI-powered PCs, this year’s products are likely to highlight more systems with dedicated Neural Processing Units (NPUs) working alongside CPUs and GPUs. MSI plans to introduce the EdgeXpert MS-C931 desktop AI supercomputer. Built on Nvidia’s DGX platform, it aims to deliver performance reaching 1,000 trillion operations per second (TOPS), targeting AI developers and researchers. Palit will also present its Pandora AI concept PC, featuring Nvidia’s Jetson Orin NX Super chipset and a modular design. This device supports generative AI applications and edge computing, with components designed for easy upgrades and modifications.

Gaming Handhelds Return to the Spotlight

The competition among PC gaming handhelds is expected to heat up again. Last year, models like MSI’s Claw 8 AI+ and Asus’ ROG Ally X drew attention, alongside the Zotac Zone. Rumours suggest Asus may unveil the ROG Ally 2, with options including a standard PC version and an Xbox-branded variant, potentially powered by AMD’s Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor. MSI might respond with a new handheld, possibly named Claw 7 A2HM, rumoured to offer both Intel and AMD versions. Even without these new models, attendees will likely see updated versions of existing devices like MSI’s Claw 8 AI+ featuring the Polar Tempest branding. Alongside these, new controllers, keyboards, and gaming peripherals are expected to appear.

Chipmakers Prepare for New Launches

Chip makers are ready to escalate competition with fresh CPU announcements. Last year, AMD and Intel both introduced major updates, including AMD’s Ryzen 9000 series and Intel’s Lunar Lake mobile architecture. This year, Nvidia and MediaTek may launch a new ARM-based laptop chip combining Nvidia’s Grace CPU and MediaTek’s GB10 Blackwell technology. This new chip could appear in both desktop (N1X) and laptop (N1) versions. Qualcomm may also present the Snapdragon X2, an ARM processor rumoured to include up to 18 CPU cores and enhanced AI capabilities designed to run tasks directly on the device. Intel is expected to announce updates about its Panther Lake CPU, which uses the company’s advanced 18A manufacturing process to improve power efficiency and performance.

New GPUs to Target Budget User

Graphics cards will receive attention with new options for gamers on a budget. Nvidia plans to release the RTX 5060 card shortly before Computex. Although less powerful than the RTX 5060 Ti, this model aims to offer an affordable upgrade for gamers using older hardware. However, it will come with 8GB of VRAM, which may limit performance for certain demanding games. AMD is preparing to debut the Radeon 9060XT in two versions: one with 8GB and another with 16GB of VRAM. Intel’s upcoming Arc Pro graphics cards could stand out by offering up to 24GB of VRAM, but it remains unclear whether these will target workstation users or cost-conscious gamers.

Wi-Fi 7

Wireless technology will also be a focus. Wi-Fi 7 is expected to appear in more devices, building on its initial presence at CES earlier this year. This new standard supports higher speeds and greater bandwidth by using the 6GHz band. At Computex 2025, expect to see Wi-Fi 7 integrated into laptops, desktops, mini PCs, and handheld devices. Router manufacturers will likely showcase more affordable Wi-Fi 7 options, making the technology more accessible. While Wi-Fi 8 remains a future development, Wi-Fi 7 will play a major role at the show.