‘Confetti’ to welcome new X Premium subscribers

Those subscribing to X's (previously Twitter) X Premium service will now see animated X confetti after completing the subscription.

This is how X will welcome new subscribers to X Premium (Image courtesy: @liyuxxd)

This is according to X user Yu, who has the @liyuxxd handle on the social media platform. Yu ‘designs and builds things’ at the tech giant.

“Side project: Now you can see the X confetti when subscribe to X Premium. Subscribe today,” the web designer said in a post on Thursday.

However, the feature, at least for now, is not for those who already are members of X Premium.

“ha currently it is only for new subscribers, so we don't want to lose you, don't want you to see it again,” Yu said, responding to a query.

CEO Linda Yaccarino, meanwhile, called the confetti an 'iconic' feature.

“It's RAINING X! Hallelujah!!!” Yaccarino posted.

What is X Premium?

It was announced by Elon Musk shortly after the billionaire's October 2022 acquisition of the microblogging website's parent firm, Twitter, Inc (rebranded as X Corp in July). Known as Twitter Blue at the time of launch and now called X Premium, it is an opt-in, paid subscription that adds a blue tick to handles (thus ‘verifying’ the account) and provides early access to select features.

The pricing starts at $8 a month (approx. ₹650).

