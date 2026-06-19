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    Copper coil split AC: Find reliable and energy-efficient picks for powerful cooling, durability and comfort in summers

    Upgrade your home cooling with a copper coil split AC that offers faster cooling, durability, lower maintenance and reliable performance, even in harsh summers.

    Published on: Jun 19, 2026 5:03 PM IST
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    Our Picks

    FAQs

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    O General 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split Air Conditioner With Anti-Corrosion Copper Heat Exchager (2023 Model ASGA18BMAA-B White)View Details...

    ...
    Get Price

    Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 3 Star, New star rated, Magicool Inverter Split AC (MAGICOOL 15T 3S INV CNV S6K2PP0, Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling Mode, HD Filter White)View Details...

    ₹32,490

    ...
    Check Offers

    Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Cools Even at 52°C, Smart 4 Way Air Swing, Turbo Cool, Anti Corrosion Coating, 100% Copper, White, GLS18I5KWGGW)View Details...

    ₹37,490

    ...
    Check Offers

    Voltas 1.5 ton 3 star,New star rated, Rating Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling Mode, 2-Way Air Swing, Anti-dust Filter with Anti Microbial Coating, Auto Clean (183INV CAV, White)View Details...

    ₹33,990

    ...
    Check Offers

    Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 with Smart Energy Display, Insta Cool, Auto Clean, PM 2.5 Filter, 2026 Model, ESTER EDGE Gxi- CAI18EE3R36F1, White)View Details...

    ...
    Get Price
    View More...
    research icon

    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    A copper coil split AC is a smart choice for homeowners seeking faster cooling, long-lasting performance and lower maintenance. Designed with highly durable copper coils, these air conditioners offer efficient heat transfer, helping rooms cool quickly while improving energy efficiency. Unlike aluminium coils, copper is easier to repair and resists wear over years of use, making it a cost-effective investment. Many modern models also feature inverter technology, convertible cooling modes and self-clean functions for added convenience.

    Copper coil split AC: Efficient cooling with durable copper coil split air conditioning system. (AI Generated Image)
    Copper coil split AC: Efficient cooling with durable copper coil split air conditioning system. (AI Generated Image)
    Nivedita Mishra
    By Nivedita Mishra

    With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions.

    Read moreRead less

    If you're planning to upgrade your cooling system, a copper coil split AC delivers reliable performance, durability and comfort, even during India's intense summer heat.

    The O General 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split Air Conditioner is designed to deliver dependable cooling for medium-sized rooms. Featuring a durable anti-corrosion copper heat exchanger, it ensures efficient heat transfer and long-lasting performance. Its fixed-speed compressor offers consistent cooling, while the sturdy build makes it suitable for harsh summer conditions. Combining reliable operation with low maintenance, this AC is a practical choice for everyday home comfort.

    Specifications

    Capacity
    1.5 Ton
    Cooling Power
    Approx. 5,000 W
    Special Feature
    Anti-corrosion copper exchanger
    Noise Level
    Approx. 44 dB

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Powerful cooling performance

    ...

    Durable copper heat exchanger

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Fixed-speed compressor

    ...

    Higher power consumption

    What buyers are saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate its powerful cooling, sturdy build and reliable performance during extreme summer temperatures.

    Why choose this product?

    Choose it for durable construction, powerful cooling and dependable performance in hot Indian summers.


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    2. Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 3 Star, New star rated, Magicool Inverter Split AC (MAGICOOL 15T 3S INV CNV S6K2PP0, Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling Mode, HD Filter White)

    Loading Suggestions...
    our principles

    Our Principles

    Full Transparency

    Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

    Brand Confidence

    We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

    The Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 3 Star Magicool Inverter Split AC is designed to deliver efficient and consistent cooling for medium-sized rooms. Equipped with a durable copper condenser and 4-in-1 convertible cooling mode, it adapts to varying cooling needs while helping optimise energy consumption. The HD filter enhances indoor air quality, and the inverter compressor ensures quieter operation. Its combination of performance, convenience and durability makes it suitable for everyday use.

    Specifications

    Capacity
    1.5 Ton
    Cooling Power
    Approx. 5,000 W
    Special Feature
    4-in-1 convertible cooling
    Noise Level
    Approx. 38 dB

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Convertible cooling modes

    ...

    Durable copper condenser

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Average energy rating

    ...

    Limited smart features

    What buyers are saying on Amazon?

    Buyers praise its efficient cooling, quiet operation and good value for everyday use.

    Why choose this product?

    Choose it for flexible cooling modes, reliable performance and energy-efficient inverter technology.

    The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is built to provide efficient cooling and reliable performance in medium-sized rooms. Featuring a 5-in-1 convertible mode, 100% copper condenser and anti-corrosion coating, it offers durability and flexibility for varying weather conditions. Turbo Cool and smart 4-way air swing help distribute cool air evenly, while the inverter compressor improves energy efficiency and ensures a comfortable indoor environment throughout the year.

    What buyers are saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate its powerful cooling, quiet operation and energy-efficient performance in hot weather.

    Why choose this product?

    Choose it for versatile cooling, energy efficiency and dependable performance during extreme summer conditions.

    The Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is designed to deliver efficient and consistent cooling for medium-sized rooms. Equipped with a durable copper condenser and a 5-in-1 convertible cooling mode, it adapts to varying comfort needs while helping optimise energy usage. The anti-dust filter with antimicrobial coating promotes cleaner air, while the auto-clean function supports easier maintenance. Its inverter compressor ensures reliable performance and everyday comfort.

    Specifications

    Capacity
    1.5 Ton
    Cooling Power
    Approx. 5,000 W
    Special Feature
    5-in-1 convertible cooling
    Noise Level
    Approx. 38 dB

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Flexible cooling modes

    ...

    Auto-clean function

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    2-way air swing

    ...

    Average energy rating

    What buyers are saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate its efficient cooling, simple controls and reliable performance for daily home use.

    Why choose this product?

    Choose it for flexible cooling, easy maintenance and dependable inverter performance throughout summer.

    The Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Flexicool Inverter Split AC is designed to deliver efficient and adaptable cooling for medium-sized rooms. Featuring a durable copper condenser and 6-in-1 convertible cooling, it allows flexible performance based on usage needs. Insta Cool technology ensures quick temperature drop, while the PM 2.5 filter improves indoor air quality. With auto-clean functionality and inverter efficiency, it offers reliable comfort and convenient everyday operation.

    Specifications

    Capacity
    1.5 Ton
    Cooling Power
    Approx. 5,200 W
    Special Feature
    6-in-1 convertible cooling
    Noise Level
    Approx. 38 dB

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Fast Insta Cool

    ...

    PM 2.5 filter

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Slightly premium pricing

    ...

    Moderate energy rating

    What buyers are saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate fast cooling, clean air filtration and reliable performance during peak summer heat.

    Why choose this product?

    Choose it for fast cooling, air purification features and flexible inverter performance for daily comfort.

    The Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is designed for efficient and reliable cooling in medium-sized rooms. Built with a durable copper condenser, it ensures long-lasting performance and consistent heat exchange. Wi-Fi connectivity and Smart View Display offer added convenience, while the 4-way swing distributes cool air evenly. Its inverter technology helps optimise energy usage, making it suitable for everyday home comfort during hot summer conditions.

    Specifications

    Capacity
    1.5 Ton
    Cooling Power
    Approx. 5,000 W
    Special Feature
    Wi-Fi smart control
    Noise Level
    Approx. 39 dB

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Wi-Fi control feature

    ...

    Even air distribution

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    3 star rating

    ...

    Limited advanced AI

    What buyers are saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate smart connectivity, steady cooling and reliable build quality for daily use.

    Why choose this product?

    Choose it for smart control features, balanced cooling and dependable inverter performance in summer.

    The Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Inverter Split AC is designed for powerful and efficient cooling in medium-sized rooms. Built with a durable copper condenser and advanced AI Pro+ technology, it ensures smart temperature control and energy savings. Features like Turbo Cool, 4-way swing and DigiQ Hepta Sensor enhance comfort, while self-clean technology and Blue Fins improve hygiene and durability for long-lasting performance in extreme conditions.

    Specifications

    Capacity
    1.5 Ton
    Cooling Power
    Approx. 5,500 W
    Special Feature
    AI Pro+ smart control
    Noise Level
    Approx. 38 dB

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    5 star energy rating

    ...

    AI smart cooling

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Premium pricing segment

    ...

    Complex feature set

    What buyers are saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate fast cooling, smart features and strong performance during peak summer heat.

    Why choose this product?

    Choose it for intelligent cooling, high energy efficiency and reliable performance in extreme summer conditions.

    The LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Dual Inverter Split AC is designed to deliver fast, efficient and consistent cooling for medium-sized rooms. Equipped with a durable copper condenser and AI Convertible 6-in-1 technology, it adjusts cooling based on usage needs. VIRAAT Mode enables powerful cooling during peak heat, while 4-way swing ensures uniform air distribution. The HD filter with anti-virus protection enhances indoor air quality for healthier everyday comfort.

    Specifications

    Capacity
    1.5 Ton
    Cooling Power
    Approx. 5,300 W
    Special Feature
    AI 6-in-1 convertible
    Noise Level
    Approx. 31 dB

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    VIRAAT cooling mode

    ...

    High energy efficiency

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Higher price range

    ...

    Feature-heavy interface

    What buyers are saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate fast cooling, silent operation and excellent energy savings in daily use.

    Why choose this product?

    Choose it for ultra-quiet performance, smart cooling control and strong energy efficiency in extreme summers.

    The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC is designed for advanced cooling and energy efficiency in medium-sized rooms. Built with a durable copper condenser, it supports 8-in-1 convertible cooling and AI-based temperature control. Features like DustBuster technology, PM0.1 filtration and 4-way swing improve air quality and comfort. With 55°C high-ambient cooling support, it ensures reliable performance even during extreme summer conditions.

    Specifications

    Capacity
    1.5 Ton
    Cooling Power
    Approx. 5,400 W
    Special Feature
    8-in-1 convertible AI
    Noise Level
    Approx. 32 dB

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    PM0.1 air filtration

    ...

    55°C high ambient cooling

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Premium price segment

    ...

    Complex smart features

    What buyers are saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate advanced filtration, strong cooling and smart Wi-Fi control features.

    Why choose this product?

    Choose it for advanced air purification, smart cooling technology and reliable high-temperature performance.

    The Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is designed to deliver stable and efficient cooling for medium-sized rooms. Built with a durable copper condenser, it ensures long-lasting performance and reliable heat exchange. The PM2.5 filter helps improve indoor air quality by reducing fine dust particles. With inverter technology, it adjusts cooling based on room needs, offering balanced comfort, quieter operation and energy-efficient performance for everyday home use.

    Specifications

    Capacity
    1.5 Ton
    Cooling Power
    Approx. 5,200 W
    Special Feature
    PM2.5 air filtration
    Noise Level
    Approx. 34 dB

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Reliable cooling performance

    ...

    Strong build quality

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    No Wi-Fi control

    ...

    Basic smart features

    What buyers are saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate quiet operation, consistent cooling and long-lasting durability in daily use.

    Why choose this product?

    Choose it for dependable cooling, clean air filtration and strong long-term reliability in hot climates.

    What is the benefit of copper coil in AC?

    Copper coils in AC improve heat transfer, enabling faster cooling and better energy efficiency. They are durable, corrosion-resistant, easier to repair and offer longer lifespan compared to aluminium coils in air conditioners.

    Which AC has a copper coil?

    Most modern split ACs from brands like Daikin, LG, Panasonic, Blue Star, Voltas, Carrier, Hitachi, Whirlpool and Lloyd use copper coils. Many also feature coated copper condensers for improved durability and corrosion resistance.

    Which is better copper or aluminium coil in AC?

    Copper coils are generally better due to higher durability, easier repair and superior heat transfer, resulting in faster cooling. Aluminium coils are cheaper but less durable and harder to maintain long term.

    Points to remember before buying a copper coil split AC

    • Check coil material quality, ensure it is 100% copper condenser for better durability and heat transfer
    • Prefer inverter technology for energy efficiency and stable cooling performance in varying temperatures
    • Look for anti-corrosion coating to protect coils in humid or coastal regions
    • Verify energy rating (3 star or 5 star) based on usage and electricity savings needs
    • Ensure appropriate tonnage (1.0, 1.5 or 2 ton) for room size
    • Check air filters like PM2.5 or anti-dust for better indoor air quality
    • Consider brand service network availability for easy maintenance and repairs
    • Evaluate noise levels for comfortable bedroom or office usage

    3 best features of copper coil split AC

    ProductRefrigerantFilter TypeCore Material
    O General 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split ACR32Anti-dust filterCopper
    Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 3 Star Magicool Inverter Split ACR32HD filterCopper
    Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split ACR32Anti-virus HD filterCopper
    Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split ACR32Anti-dust filterCopper
    Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Flexicool Inverter Split ACR32PM2.5 filterCopper
    Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split ACR32Basic air filterCopper
    Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split ACR32Multi-stage filterCopper
    LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Dual Inverter Split ACR32HD anti-virus filterCopper
    Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Smart Inverter Split ACR32PM0.1 filterCopper
    Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split ACR32PM2.5 filterCopper

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    FAQs on Copper Coil Split AC
    A copper coil split AC uses copper tubing in the condenser and evaporator for efficient heat transfer, faster cooling and improved durability compared to aluminium coils.
    Copper coils offer better heat exchange, faster cooling, easier repair and longer lifespan, making them more reliable for long-term use in Indian climates.
    Yes, efficient heat transfer in copper coils helps the AC cool faster, reducing compressor load and improving overall energy efficiency.
    Yes, copper coils are strong, corrosion-resistant and can withstand high pressure, making them more durable than aluminium coils in most conditions.
    Most modern split ACs use copper coils, though some budget models may still use aluminium or mixed coil designs depending on the brand and price segment.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    HT Tech Power List Awards 2026
    • Nivedita Mishra
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Nivedita Mishra

      With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions.Read More

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    Home/Technology/Copper Coil Split AC: Find Reliable And Energy-efficient Picks For Powerful Cooling, Durability And Comfort In Summers
    Home/Technology/Copper Coil Split AC: Find Reliable And Energy-efficient Picks For Powerful Cooling, Durability And Comfort In Summers
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