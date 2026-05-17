Which 1.5 ton 5 star split AC should you buy in 2026? 5 models to consider for lower electricity bills

If you have decided to buy a 1.5 ton 5-star split AC for your home in 2026, the goal is simple -- maximise cooling with minimising electricity bills. These ACs are ideal for medium to large-sized Indian bedrooms as they offer faster cooling without making much noise. What's more? They also come with features like air filters that provide cleaner air in the room removing the need to adding a separate appliance for the same. These ACs come with inverter technology for saving energy. (Amazon) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

Factors to consider while buying a 1.5-ton 5 star split AC That said, there are a lot of factors beyond the energy rating that users need to factor in while choosing the right 1.5 ton split AC for their homes. Here are the most important ones:

- ISEER Rating: Look for a high Indian Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (ISEER) rating. For a 5-star split AC this value should be 4.5 and above.

- Inverter Technology: Look for ACs with inverter technology adjust compressor speed based on heat load. This provides steadier cooling and can save up to 30-50% on electricity bills compared to non-inverter models.

- Temperature support: Indian summers are getting brutal every year, which means regular ACs that support cooling at up to 48-degrees Celsius won't be enough. So, look for ACs that can provide cooling when temperatures cross the 50-degrees Celsius mark..

- Condenser Coil Material: Always opt for 100% Copper coils. Copper offers superior heat transfer and is easier to repair compared to aluminum.

- Convertible Modes: Look for features like 5-in-1 or 7-in-1 convertibility. This allow you to adjust the cooling capacity of the compressor based on the cooling load, which in turn saves energy and helps reduce electricity bills.

- Air Filtration system: Lastly, look for ACs with high-quality filters such as PM 2.5 or PM 0.1. These are essential for removing dust and allergens from indoor air.

So, if you are looking for a 1.5-ton split AC for your home, I have curated a list of the best 1.5-ton 5 star split ACs in India for you. I have curated this for you based on the factors mentioned above. I've also used hundreds of ACs, both split and window models, read a bunch of Reddit posts on the technologies used in modern AC, materials used and their efficiency and energy rating system in India, and gone through buyers' reactions on Amazon.