Data protection bill gets Cabinet nod, to be tabled in Monsoon session: Report

PTI |
Jul 05, 2023 05:38 PM IST

The bill includes almost all the provisions of the last draft that was issued by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for consultation.

The Union Cabinet has approved draft of Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill 2023 for tabling it in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament, an official source said on Wednesday.

The report said government entities have not been granted blanket exemption under the proposed law.

The bill proposes to levy penalty of up to 250 crore on entities for every instance of violation of norms in the bill.

"The Cabinet has approved draft of the DPDP bill. It will be tabled in Parliament in the upcoming session," the source said.

Monsoon session of Parliament will be held from July 20 to August 11.

According to the source, the bill includes almost all the provisions of the last draft that was issued by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for consultation.

The source said government entities have not been granted blanket exemption under the proposed law.

"In case of disputes, Data Protection Board will decide. Citizens will have the right to claim compensation by approaching civil court. There are lot of things that will evolve gradually," the source said.

According to the source, individuals will have the right to seek details about their data collection, storage and processing once the law is implemented.

