Decoding Whisk gen AI tool from Google, Instagram DM scheduling and HDMI 2.2

Another week, another AI tool. The boffins over at Google Labs have designed a generative AI engine called Whisk. Not just another image generator, but this one can create based on other images you may share as prompts; it doesn’t need elaborate, descriptive text prompts instead. Important to note this right away—it isn’t available in India at the time of writing this, but that’s likely to change in the coming weeks. It’ll be interesting to see how this develops, in terms of capturing an essence of the original image’s style, generated detailing and advanced customization options. We’ll keep an eye out. Google_Whisk

PRE-LOVED

That’s a terminology car enthusiasts often (such as myself, I’ll admit) use for pre-owned or ‘used’ cars. It is a trend which is now becoming commonplace with tech and gadgets too. Two reasons for that—new tech is becoming more expensive, and the human urge to step up within a limited budget. Little surprise then, that an aspiration to buy an iPhone when the budget is a bit more restricted, has led us to a refurbished smartphone ecosystem. That has been the springboard to a broader trend, something I've tried to decode.

Estimates suggest India’s refurbished electronics goods market will be worth $11 billion by 2026, up from around $400 million in 2021. The high interest categories, smartphone aside, now include laptops, tablets and smartwatches. A new Apple iPhone 15 Plus with 256GB storage is priced at ₹89,900; whereas a properly refurbished one could cost around ₹56,000 onwards—that’s the money you’d be paying for Android flagship killer (as good as they are, they’re no iPhones). Little surprise, brands such as HP and Asus too are focusing on the refurbished product portfolio in-house. Again, parallels to be drawn with the automobile market, where brands including Maruti and Kia have their own pre-owned vehicle retail arms. It all makes sense, if you can find value.

ARGUMENT

OpenAI_Search

There is an argument brewing. Tech giant Meta, is reportedly urging authorities in California to block OpenAI’s planned transition from a non-profit to for-profit entity. Their point does have weightage—why should OpenAI be allowed to reappropriate assets that the AI startup put together as a not-for-profit business, to now be used for potentially massive monetary gains. Turns out, Meta and Mark Zuckerberg are aligned with Elon Musk on this point—quite some time has clearly passed since the two rich tech leaders showed some intent about a cage fight a few months ago.

OpenAI started a few years ago as a not-for-profit, but the rethinking clearly commenced once ChatGPT found tremendous success, and Microsoft made significant investments. CEO Sam Altman has often mentioned the need to shed that early days positioning to be a more attractive proposition for future investments, which it’ll need, if OpenAI has to follow through on its plans that include artificial general intelligence (AGI).

OpenAI’s former execs, and where they are now…

Search is coming: OpenAI, in the meantime, says that ChatGPT Search will be available to all users over the coming months. It was unlocked for paying Plus and Pro subscribers a while ago. At this time, there is precious little in terms of specifics such as daily usage limits or what a free-tier account would or wouldn’t allow. Yet, the core methodology remains as you’d expect it—sign in, ask a query and if the response demands it, Search will be invoked. Users could also be allowed to force a query be routed through search. OpenAI is also integrating ChatGPT Search and Advanced Voice mode.

KNOW

Instagram_DM