Dell brings AI deeper into the workplace with new Pro-series laptops, Precision workstations and collaboration hardware

AI is reshaping what businesses expect from their everyday computing hardware, and Dell is responding with a broader push across its commercial lineup. The company has introduced a new range of laptops, workstations, monitors and peripherals to bring AI capabilities closer to employees and the data they work with.

Dell’s new Pro laptops bring on-device AI, flexible configurations and improved mobility to modern workplaces. (Shubh Bhushan - Hindustan Times)

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The new portfolio was unveiled at Dell Technologies Forum 2026 in Mumbai. It includes the Dell Pro 3, Pro 5 and Pro 7 laptops, new Precision workstations, a 4K conferencing monitor, a QD-OLED display and a 4K webcam. Here is what Dell has introduced for Indian enterprises.

Dell Pro laptops lead the new portfolio

The Dell Pro series forms the core of the lineup, with the Pro 3, Pro 5 and Pro 7 targeting different business requirements. All three series are available with Intel Core Ultra Series 3 or AMD Ryzen AI 400 processors and support on-device AI features.

Model Display Performance Camera Other highlights Dell Pro 7 13- and 14-inch laptop/2-in-1; OLED options; up to 500 nits Intel Core Ultra Series 3 / AMD Ryzen AI 400 Up to 8MP Aluminium chassis; mini-LED keyboard on select models; up to 23 hours battery Dell Pro 5 14- and 16-inch; 400/500-nit and OLED options Intel/AMD processor options Up to 8MP HDR + IR 70Wh battery; scalable memory and storage configurations Dell Pro 3 14- and 16-inch; 400/500-nit options Intel Core Ultra Series 3 / AMD Ryzen AI 400 — Starts at 1.31kg; Wi-Fi 7

The Dell Pro 7 13 is up to 18 percent thinner than its previous-generation counterpart. The 2-in-1 models also feature Gorilla Glass touchscreens.

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{{^usCountry}} Dell says the Pro series also brings improvements in audio, thermal performance, and acoustics. Select configurations can deliver up to 23 hours of battery life, while the higher-end models are designed for users who frequently travel or work across locations. New Precision workstations target demanding users {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dell says the Pro series also brings improvements in audio, thermal performance, and acoustics. Select configurations can deliver up to 23 hours of battery life, while the higher-end models are designed for users who frequently travel or work across locations. New Precision workstations target demanding users {{/usCountry}}

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Dell has also introduced the Pro Precision 9 Series, comprising the T2, T4 and T6 tower workstations. The systems can be configured with Intel Xeon 600 Series processors(up to 86 cores) and NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell graphics.

The Pro Precision 9 T6 is the most expandable model, supporting up to 15 PCIe slots, multiple NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell GPUs, and up to 316 TB of storage. Dell has also introduced the Pro Precision 7 R1, a 1U rack workstation supporting up to 128GB of DDR5 ECC memory, 64TB of combined storage, and NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell graphics.

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These systems are designed for workloads such as AI development, engineering, simulation, and rendering. Dell also offers Deskside Agentic AI support to run and refine AI workloads locally.

Dell adds new monitors for work and collaboration

Dell has also introduced two new monitors designed for workplace collaboration and professional content creation:

Product Display Camera & Audio Connectivity Key features Dell Pro 43 Plus 4K Huddle Conferencing Monitor 43-inch 4K IPS; 120-degree FOV 8MP 4K HDR Sony STARVIS; 4 microphones; 2×8W speakers USB-C up to 100W; HDMI 2.1; USB; RJ45 AI group framing; AI noise cancellation; Zoom Rooms certified Dell UltraSharp 32 4K QD-OLED Monitor 31.5-inch 4K UHD; 120Hz; DisplayHDR True Black 500 — — Dolby Vision; up to 99% DCI-P3; built-in colourimeter; AGLR coating

Dell Pro 7 Webcam 4K targets video calls

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The Dell Pro 7 Webcam 4K is designed for users who want higher-quality video during meetings and remote collaboration. It records in 4K at 60 fps and features AI-powered auto-framing, face tracking, Smart HDR, and autofocus, along with a 90-degree field of view.

AI is becoming a bigger part of enterprise computing

The new portfolio comes as Indian businesses increasingly look to run AI workloads closer to employees and the data they use. Jacinta Quah, Vice President, Client Solutions Group and Modern Workplace, Asia Pacific, Japan and Greater China, Dell Technologies, said AI PCs and workstations are becoming an important part of this shift as enterprise AI adoption accelerates in India.

Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director and General Manager, Client Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India, highlighted another consideration for businesses: deciding where AI workloads should run while retaining control over data and governance. This is reflected in Dell's broader approach to on-device AI across its latest commercial devices.

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The demand for such hardware is also evident in an IDC study commissioned by Dell and Intel. It found that 76 per cent of Indian organisations prioritise AI performance powered by advanced NPUs when choosing AI PCs.

Against this backdrop, Dell's new lineup spreads AI capabilities across laptops, workstations and workplace peripherals. The company has also included its Trusted Workspace security features on commercial AI PCs, covering areas such as BIOS, firmware and below-the-OS protection.