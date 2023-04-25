Diablo 4 System Requirements have been unveiled, can your PC survive the Demons of Sanctuary?

As the much-anticipated Diablo 4 game approaches its surprise "server slam" beta and June launch date, the full system requirements for minimum, medium, high, and ultra settings have been released. Gamers with PCs built after 2012 can likely run the game in some capacity, but running it at ultra 4K requires a formidable 32GB of RAM.

Diablo 4 game to be launched in June later this year

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The minimum specs call for just 8GB of RAM, showcasing impressive scaling. The requirements are similar to those of last month's open beta, which was praised for its reasonable system demands. The high and ultra tiers, however, require more powerful GPUs, such as an RTX 2060/RX 5700 XT for high settings or an RTX 3080/RX 6800 XT for ultra. To support DLSS 3, a full-fat 40-series Nvidia GPU is needed.

Blizzard has also revealed the PC requirements for the upcoming Diablo 4, including specs for "ultra 4K settings." The company has added more requirements based on changes made since the open beta. While the game will run on setups below the recommended specs, the experience may be significantly diminished.

Players can choose from a range of settings, from minimum specs allowing for 1080p resolution and low graphics settings at 30fps, to ultra 4K specs supporting 4K resolution, ultra graphics settings, and 60fps. The game will run at 4K and 60fps on the Xbox Series X, which also offers a couch co-op mode. Diablo 4 will support cross-play and cross-progression for PC and console players.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The medium and minimum specs remain modest, and gamers can manage with a GTX 970/RX 470 or GTX 660/R9 280. The primary difference is that the full version of Diablo 4 requires double the storage of March's beta – 90GB of space, preferably on an SSD. Blizzard acknowledges that the game will try to function on an HDD, but performance may be limited.

Gamers have one last chance to test the game during an open beta running from May 12 to May 14. Diablo 4 is set to launch on June 6, or June 2 for those who pre-order the Deluxe or Ultimate Editions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON