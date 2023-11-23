Did Rockstar just reveal the trailer release date for GTA 6?

Rockstar Games has finally confirmed that the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) will be released in December, after a decade of waiting by the fans.

Fans believes that the trailer drop will break the internet(Rockstar Games)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The announcement, made on November 8, became the most popular gaming tweet ever, with more than 1.5 million likes and 178 million views. It also dominated the top four spots for the most-liked gaming tweets. This shows how much the Grand Theft Auto series has influenced the gaming culture and how loyal its fan base is.

However, the announcement did not specify the exact date of the trailer release, leaving many fans wondering when they will get to see the first glimpse of GTA 6. Some fans have tried to find clues in Rockstar’s announcements, especially in the Italian version.

A user named MaxLogan on GTAForums noticed that the Italian announcement used the phrase “primi giorni di Dicembre,” which means “first days of December.” He explained that in Italy, this usually refers to a period between December 3 and December 5 at the latest. He suggested that the trailer might come out during the first weekend of December or by Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ| Rockstar Games drops 'Social Club' tag ahead of exciting GTA 6 premiere

Of course, this is just a fan theory and not a confirmed one. There are other possible dates for the trailer release, such as December 10, which is Rockstar’s 25th anniversary, or December 7, which is the date of The Game Awards 2023. Rockstar might choose to reveal the trailer on one of these occasions, or on a different day altogether.

Another question that fans have is whether the trailer will be accompanied by a release window for GTA 6, since it has been a long time since GTA 5 came out. It is possible that the game is close to being finished, or even done, and that Rockstar might announce a 2024 release window. However, this is also a mere speculation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}