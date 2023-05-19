Discover the new glider trick in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for epic combat maneuvers

A new glider trick has been discovered by a Zelda Redditor while facing off against an enemy in Nintendo’s most anticipated title, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The glider can be acquired early in the campaign, allowing numerous players to take advantage of this newfound technique.

Learn how to use the glider in combat, evade enemies, and explore the extensive landscape in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. (Image Credit: Nintendo)

The Kingdom of Hyrule in Tears of the Kingdom is even larger than before, and the glider becomes an extremely useful tool while exploring the expansive and extensive landscape.

After completing the "To the Kingdom of Hyrule" quest, players can assist Purah in the "Crisis at Hyrule Castle" quest to obtain the glider. This grants access to the Skyview Towers scattered across the field of Hyrule. With the glider, Link can glide through the air, reaching distant locations and conserving stamina compared to sprinting. It is also essential for completing certain shrines and quests scattered throughout the vast landscape of Hyrule.

Now some players have even discovered that the glider can be useful in combat with precise timing and technique.

During a battle with a Black Bokoblin, a Redditor named PSPMan3000 managed to evade the enemy's attacks by utilizing the new glider trick. By activating a flurry rush attack and then opening Link's glider, the Redditor successfully evaded the Black Bokoblin's strike.

“idk if this is known about but I accidentally bullet-time backflipped into my paraglider with a ton of backward momentum,” the Reddit post read.

The clip showcases that timing plays a significant role in this technique, as the opening of the glider coincided with the first swing of the Boklobin. This resulted in Link being propelled backward.

Many players of the Breathe of the Wild sequel have attempted to replicate this glider trick with varying degrees of success. It seems that the Bokoblin's weapon swing may cause Link to be blown away while using the glider. Some gamers have reported that they spam to activate the glider imminently after backflipping away from an enemy.

Further practice and experimentation with the glider may be required to master its technique and utilize it effectively in combat situations.

With over 10 million gamers currently immersed in the gorgeous world of Tears of the Kingdom, the sequel to Breath of the Wild, the game offers a vast and captivating experience that will keep players engaged for weeks and months to come.