Do you know? This Hogwarts Legacy quest is a clever nod to a Harry Potter quote

The magical world of Hogwarts Legacy is filled with side quests that are as varied as they are intriguing. Players can expect to be approached by a range of NPCs requesting their assistance with tasks both big and small. However, one particular side quest stands out, as it pays homage to one of the most memorable lines from the Harry Potter film series.

Find the butterflies, skip the spiders: Hogwarts Legacy's clever Harry Potter easter egg

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world action-RPG that allows players to explore the enchanting world of Hogwarts and its surrounding areas, taking on side quests along the way. As players progress through the game's narrative path, they will encounter a variety of characters who need their help. These side quests add depth to the game and allow players to fully immerse themselves in the magical world of Harry Potter.

While there are many side quests to complete in Hogwarts Legacy, players may want to wait until they have unlocked more spells before tackling them all. This ensures that they will have access to all the areas required to complete the tasks at hand. Checking the map periodically is also a good idea, as new side quests often become available as players progress through the game.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hogwarts Legacy is packed with references to the Harry Potter franchise, and fans of the series are sure to recognize many of them. The Grand Staircase, for example, has been given a late-1800s makeover for the game, while the courtyards and wooden bridge are very similar to those depicted in the movies. Players can also collect memorabilia from the Harry Potter universe, such as decorations for their Room of Requirement.

However, one side quest in particular pays homage to one of the most iconic lines from the Harry Potter film series. In the 'Follow the Butterflies' quest, players are asked to follow a group of butterflies to discover hidden loot. This quest is a clear nod to the scene from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in which Ron Weasley expresses his arachnophobia by wishing they had to follow butterflies instead of spiders.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read | Hogwarts Legacy fan discovers hidden mechanics, hints bigger full-release plans

Hogwarts Legacy is now available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. The PS4 and Xbox One versions are set to release on May 5, while the Nintendo Switch version will arrive on July 25, 2023. With its magical setting, intriguing side quests, and references to the beloved Harry Potter franchise, Hogwarts Legacy is sure to delight fans both old and new.