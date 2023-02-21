Do you live in any of these 4 cities? Now, book your metro tickets with WhatsApp

Are you a regular user of the metro train services in your city? If yes, then here is what you need to know: Meta-owned WhatsApp Business has joined hands with metro rail service providers of various Indian cities for a WhatsApp chatbot, using which, customers will be able to avail a host of services from the comfort of their couch.

“India's digital transformation is now making public transport safer, smarter, and more convenient. We are proud that India's world-class metro services in multiple cities are now integrated to WhatsApp to offer commuters convenience at their fingertips. We would be happy to support other cities, and help digitise train transits on WhatsApp to add value to the lives of daily commuters across the country,” said Ravi Garg, Business Managing Director, WhatsApp India.

So, what are the features of this chatbot? These:

(1.) Using this service, people can book, purchase, cancel, or top-up their transit tickets. They will also have access to information on train schedule, route maps, fare breakdowns, and more.

(2.) For now, it is available to metro commuters in these four cities: Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune.

(3.) In each city, a user can chat with the bot in the local language or English. To activate the chatbot, users need to send a message saying ‘Hi,’ to ‘https://wa.me/+918105556677.’

(4.) Once the bot is activated, you can obtain a URL from it to book the e-ticket. The URL enables end-to-end digital payment-enabled ticket booking.

(5.) In Mumbai, the e-ticket is to be verified at the Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Gate.

