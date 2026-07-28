Don't buy a mid-range smartphone Today: 4 flagships dropping under 45,000

Buying a flagship smartphone has become almost impossible in 2026. Memory prices have risen sharply in the past couple of months, which in turn has increased the prices of smartphones across almost all segments in India. This change is particularly visible in the flagship smartphone segment owing to the already high prices. Thankfully, seasonal sales and discounts have these premium smartphones a less more accessible to the potential buyers.

These smartphones are available at a massive discount on Amazon. (HT)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

Now, Amazon is offering massive deals and discounts on the purchase of some of the top flagship smartphones in India. These deals and discounts, bring the prices of these smartphones under ₹45,000, which in turn makes them more accessible for a lot of potential buyers in the country. So, what do these smartphones offer? They offer a bright and colour accurate AMOLED display, a flagship processor, superior cameras, faster storage and longer software support and superior AI features.

To help you make a smarter purchase, we have shortlisted four premium smartphones that now offer exceptional value below the ₹45,000 mark. Whether you prioritise gaming, photography, AI-powered features or all-day performance, these devices are ideal for all users.

Top flagship smartphones available at a discount

The Nothing Phone (3) is available at a discount of 46% on Amazon right now. Buyers can save more using exchange bonus of up to ₹36,000, and banking discount. It sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K flexible AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate that delivers vibrant colours. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, which offers flagship-level performance for multitasking and gaming. Additionally, it has a 50MP triple rear camera system, a 5,500mAh large battery with support for wireless charging technology. Furthermore, a clean Nothing OS further enhance its premium appeal.

Specifications Display 6.67-inch 1.5K Flexible AMOLED, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR support Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 RAM & Storage 12GB RAM, 256GB UFS 4.0 storage Operating System Nothing OS 3.5 based on Android 15 Rear Cameras 50MP Main (OIS) + 50MP Periscope Telephoto (3x Optical Zoom, OIS) + 50MP Ultra-wide Front Camera 50MP Selfie Camera Battery & Charging 5,500mAh battery, 65W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, reverse wireless charging support Reasons to Buy Excellent camera quality Great performance Great design Reasons to Avoid Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this phone to be a genuine product with superb camera quality and excellent value for money, particularly at around 45k. The phone performs well with no lags in day-to-day operations, features a unique transparent design, and offers a super smooth OS experience.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smartphone for its design, display and performance.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The iQOO 15 5G is available at price of ₹73,999 instead of ₹76,999. Buyers can save more using an exchange bonus of up to ₹36,000 and other banking discounts. It comes with a 6.78-inch Samsung 2K M14 LTPO AMOLED display that delivers exceptional colour accuracy and vibrant visuals. Under the hood you get the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, which ensures lightning-fast performance for multitasking and demanding games. This phone also features a versatile triple-camera setup, a massive 7,000mAh battery and ultra-fast charging capability.

Specifications Display 6.78-inch Samsung 2K M14 LTPO AMOLED display, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 RAM & Storage 12GB LPDDR5X Ultra RAM, 256GB UFS 4.1 storage Operating System OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 Rear Cameras 50MP Main (OIS) + 50MP Ultra-wide + 50MP Telephoto Periscope Front Camera 32MP Selfie Camera Battery & Charging 7,000mAh battery with 120W FlashCharge support Reasons to Buy Excellent camera quality Great performance Great display Long battery life Reasons to Avoid Some users report heating issue

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this phone to be a top flagship device with great performance, particularly noting that heavy apps run without lag and games perform smoothly at high settings. They also praise the camera quality.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smartphone for its battery, display and performance.

The OnePlus 15R is available at a three percent discount and an exchange bonus of up to ₹36,000. Buyers can save more using their banking credit and debit cards. This smartphone comes with a 6.83-inch AMOLED display that delivers deep blacks and excellent colour accuracy. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor that is coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage space. On the camera front, it gets a 50MP Sony camera with OIS and on the battery front it has a massive 7,400mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC charging.

Specifications Display 6.83-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 2800 × 1272 resolution, 165Hz adaptive refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Mobile Platform RAM & Storage 12GB LPDDR5X Ultra RAM, 256GB UFS 4.1 storage Operating System OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 Rear Cameras 50MP Main (OIS) + 50MP Ultra-wide + 50MP Telephoto Periscope Front Camera 32MP Selfie Camera Battery & Charging 7,000mAh battery with 120W FlashCharge support Reasons to Buy Great performance Great display Long battery life Reasons to Avoid Average camera quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the phone's performance impressive, with one noting no lag or heating issues during normal use. The device receives positive feedback for its battery life and build quality.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smartphone for its battery and performance.

The Xiaomi 17 is available with a discount of 25% on Amazon. Buyers can save more using an exchange bonus of up to ₹44,000. It comes with a 6.3-inch LTPO OLED display with Dolby Vision and up to 3,500 nits peak brightness. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor that is paired with Leica-engineered triple 50MP cameras and a large 6,330mAh battery with fast wired and wireless charging capability.

Specifications Display 6.3-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3, 12-bit colour, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, up to 3,500 nits peak brightness Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 RAM & Storage 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, 512GB UFS 4.1 storage Operating System Xiaomi HyperOS 3 based on Android 16 Rear Cameras 50MP Leica main (OIS) + 50MP Leica ultra-wide + 50MP Leica telephoto Front Camera 50MP autofocus selfie camera Battery & Charging 6,330mAh battery, 100W wired HyperCharge, 50W wireless charging, reverse wireless charging Reasons to Buy Great display Long battery life Excellent performance Reasons to Avoid Average telephoto camera performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the phone's build quality and appreciate its compact design. The Leica camera system has also received positive feedback for its accurate colours and versatile photography.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smartphone for its camera, display and performance.

Top 3 features of the best flagship smartphones in India

NAME DISPLAY PROCESSOR BATTERY Nothing Phone (3) 6.67-inch 1.5K Flexible AMOLED Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 5,500mAh iQOO 15 Legend 6.78-inch Samsung 2K AMOLED Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 7,000mAh OnePlus 15R 6.83-inch FHD+ AMOLED Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 7,400mAh XIAOMI 17 6.3-inch CrystalRes AMOLED Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 6,330mAh

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The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of smartphones across price points. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used over dozens of smartphones and combed through Amazon pages that show various deals and discounts on these flagship smartphones. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

FAQs for buying best flagship smartphones in India What should I look for before buying a flagship smartphone? Look for a flagship processor, AMOLED or LTPO display, at least 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, a versatile camera system with OIS, long software support, IP68 water resistance, fast charging and a battery capacity of at least 5,000mAh.

Which processor is best for a flagship smartphone? The latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, MediaTek Dimensity 9500 and Apple A-series chips deliver the best performance for gaming, AI tasks, multitasking and photography.

Is 12GB RAM enough for a flagship phone? Yes. For most users, 12GB RAM is more than sufficient for multitasking, gaming, video editing and AI-powered features.

Which display is better: AMOLED or LTPO AMOLED? LTPO AMOLED displays are generally better because they support adaptive refresh rates, which improve battery efficiency while delivering smoother scrolling and animations.

How much battery capacity is ideal in a flagship phone? A battery between 5,500mAh and 7,000mAh is ideal for most flagship smartphones in 2026.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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