Double trouble! Here's how to Play Fortnite on split screen with friends

Fortnite is a game that’s perfect for playing with friends, and now you can play split screen with them on the same console. This is a great option for those who prefer local co-op multiplayer games, which are more associated with classic games like Golden Eye and Halo. Playing with friends in person may require more effort from your gadget and restrict some game modes, but it’s a lot of fun to play on one screen. You can play split screen on Fortnite on Xbox and PlayStation 4, however, this feature is not available on all platforms

Split Screen on Fortnite

Yes, you can play split screen on Fortnite on Xbox and PS4. This feature was added in Chapter 2 Season 1, and it’s not available on all platforms or game modes. It’s not available on the Switch due to hardware issues, and it’s only available for two-player games.

Playing split screen step by step guide

Playing split screen on Fortnite is easy. Here’s how to set it up:

Open Fortnite

Get to the main menu

Connect two controllers

Invite the second player to select their account

Once the two players have joined, you should be able to see both of you in the lobby. This will start by splitting-screen.

Once you’ve done this, you can play in the world and work your way up the Fortnite ranks together. Matches will have a split layout, with two players being used as a common device to compete with each other. You can play Duo, Trios, and Squads, but not solo.

Why Can’t All Players Use Split Screen?

Split screen is not available on all platforms or game modes. Some platforms like the Switch may have hardware issues that prevent split screen from working. In addition, split screen is not a common feature on PC, where most players prefer to play. While split screen may not be the main mode of Fortnite esports, it’s a fun way to play multiplayer with friends in person.