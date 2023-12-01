Electric geysers: Experience technological advancement, 10 best picks

Electric geysers have become a necessity nowadays, and their evolution over the years showcases a remarkable technological advancement. In a world where convenience and efficiency are paramount, the market for electric geysers has responded with innovation and sophistication. Today, we delve into this realm of modern home appliances, presenting you with the 10 best picks. The demand for electric geysers has steadily risen, and it's no surprise why. With the promise of instant hot water, these devices have transformed our daily routines. Gone are the days of waiting endlessly for a kettle to boil or a water heater to warm up a reservoir of water. Electric geysers offer us the luxury of hot water at the flick of a switch.

One of the most striking features of modern electric geysers is their energy efficiency. With concerns about environmental sustainability on the rise, these appliances have adapted to the times. The latest models are designed to minimize energy consumption while delivering a consistent supply of hot water. This not only benefits your wallet but also contributes to reducing your carbon footprint. Moreover, the technological advancements in electric geysers have brought about increased safety measures. With features such as automatic shut-off mechanisms, overheating protection, and childproof settings, these devices prioritize the well-being of your household. Say goodbye to worries about accidents or excessive energy usage.

So, join us as we uncover the technological marvels that electric geysers have become. Discover how these appliances can not only make your daily life more convenient but also align with your commitment to a greener and safer living environment. Electric geysers have indeed come a long way, and we're here to guide you through the best options available in the market today.

1. Orient Aquator+ Iot|15L storage water heater|Iot enabled - smart energy saving |5 star ENERGY SAVING rating |8 bar pressure compatibility|suitable for high-rise buildings | 7 years tank warranty

With an energy-efficient 5-star rating, the Aquator+ slashes your energy bills while providing a constant supply of hot water for your high-rise abode. The IoT-enabled design means you can control and monitor water usage from your phone, helping you save even more money. The 8 bar pressure compatibility ensures it can handle the demands of multi-floor living, while the durable [material] tank construction comes with a generous 7-year warranty for lasting performance. No matter if you need hot water for showers, laundry, or the kitchen, the Aquator+ has you covered with its 15-litre capacity and powerful heating elements. Plus, the smart energy-saving features learn your usage patterns to provide hot water exactly when you need it, eliminating waste. So, upgrade your home with this clever, efficient water heater that brings the future of hot water to your fingertips.

Specifications of Orient Aquator+ Iot|15L storage water heater

Capacity: 15 litres

IoT enabled for smart energy saving

5-star ENERGY SAVING rating

Compatibility with 8 bar pressure (suitable for high-rise buildings)

7 years tank warranty

Pros Cons IoT enabled for smart energy saving Higher initial cost 5-star ENERGY SAVING rating May require professional installation 8 bar pressure compatibility Larger size may not fit in all spaces

2. Bajaj Edrea 25 Litre Storage Water Heater for home | Polymer Coated Tank | Multiple Safety* | Suitable for HighRise | Child Safety Mode | 2-Yr Product Warranty by Bajaj | White Water Geyser

Bajaj's Edrea 15 liter water heater offers multiple benefits for busy families. The poly-coated tank and PUF insulation ensure water stays hot longer, giving you plenty of hot water whenever you need it. The multiple safety features like child safety mode and 8 bar pressure resistance offer peace of mind, while the efficient heating element and magnesium anode provide long-lasting performance. The powder-coated metal body and thermostat knob allow you to easily set the temperature for your ideal showers and baths. The fire retardant cable and 16A plug add an extra layer of safety. Whether you're washing dishes, showering, or doing laundry, Bajaj's sturdy and reliable water heater delivers a dependable supply of hot water for all your daily needs.

Specifications of Bajaj Edrea 25 Litre Storage Water Heater for home

Capacity: 25 liters

Polymer Coated Tank

Multiple safety features

Suitable for high-rise buildings

Child Safety Mode

2-Year Product Warranty

Colour: White

Pros Cons Large 25-liter capacity Heavier and may require strong support Polymer Coated Tank Longer heating time for larger volume

3. Crompton Gracee 5-L Instant Water Heater (Geyser), Wall Mounting

Crompton’s compact 5 litre water heater is perfect for small households and apartments. It heats water fast, with its 3000W heating element getting water up to temperature in no time. The tank's weldless construction and PP plastic body resist rust and corrosion, so you can count on this heater lasting through years of use. Multiple safety features like a pressure release valve, thermal cut-out, and more mean your water stays hot without becoming dangerous. Its wall-mounted design saves space under sinks and counters, while the 6.5 bar pressure rating ensures a strong flow. And with a full 5-year warranty on the tank and 2-year warranties on the element and product itself, you can buy with confidence from Crompton.

Specifications of Crompton Gracee 5-L Instant Water Heater (Geyser), Wall Mounting

Capacity: 5 litres

Wall Mounting design

Colour: Black

Wattage: 3000 Watts

Pros Cons Instant hot water Smaller capacity may not suit all Wall Mounting design Limited hot water supply

4. AO Smith EWS-3 Glass Lined 3 Litre 3KW Instant Water Heater (Geyser) w/ ABS outer Body |Compact Size|Suitable-High-rise Buildings|8 Bar High Pressure rating |Made for Kitchen and Bathroom Applications

This high-powered pint-sized water heater packs big performance into a compact design, making it perfect for small spaces like kitchens and bathrooms in high-rise buildings. The blue diamond-coated glass lining and ABS outer body provide double the corrosion resistance, while the 3000-watt heating element and 8-bar pressure rating ensure quick, efficient heating. The customized alloy anode rod works in even hard water conditions to protect the inner tank, lasting twice as long as standard models. The result is an instant hot water source that provides years of reliable service.

Specifications of AO Smith EWS-3 Glass Lined 3 Litre 3KW Instant Water Heater

Capacity: 3 litres

ABS outer Body

Compact Size

Suitable for high-rise buildings

8 Bar High Pressure rating

Made for Kitchen and Bathroom Applications

Pros Cons Instant hot water Small capacity for larger households Compact size Limited hot water supply

5. Havells Instanio 3-Litre Instant Geyser (White/Blue), Wall Mount

This 3-litre instant geyser from Havells offers big safety and convenience features. The colour-changing LEDs indicate the water temperature at a glance, so you'll know when it's hot enough for your needs, while the rust and shock-resistant outer body means long product life. The stainless steel inner tank and fire retardant power cord provide enhanced safety, and the 0.65 MPa pressure rating makes it suitable for higher-floor apartments. The copper heating element heats water quickly and efficiently so that you'll have instant hot water whenever you are in need of it.

Specifications of Havells Instanio 3-Litre Instant Geyser (White/Blue), Wall Mount

Capacity: 3 litres

Wall Mount design

Colour: White/Blue

Pros Cons Instant hot water Small capacity for larger households Wall Mount design Limited hot water supply

6. V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 15 Litre Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 4 Level Safety, White

V-Guard water heater’s 15-litre tank utilizes highly efficient PUF insulation to retain heat for maximum efficiency and comes with a 5-star BEE rating. The advanced vitreous enamel coating and incoloy 800 heating element protect the inner tank from corrosion and scaling for long-lasting performance, while the magnesium anode provides added protection. The multi-function safety valve and thermostat prevent overheating and leaks for complete peace of mind. Thanks to its compact size and ability to withstand up to 8 bar of pressure, this heater is perfect for apartments and high-rise buildings alike. With pungent-free, hygienic water on tap, you'll enjoy endless hot showers in style and comfort.

Specifications of V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 15 Litre Storage Water Heater

Capacity: 15 litres

5 Star Rated

Advanced 4 Level Safety

Colour: White

Pros Cons 15-liter capacity Larger size may not fit in all spaces 5 Star Rated Longer heating time for larger volume

7. Faber Jazz 25L Vertical Storage Water Heater | Heating Indicator, 8 Bar Pressure, Titanium Glassline Coated Tank, Temperature Control, MFV Valve, Auto Cut-Off, PUF Technology | 2000W, 5 Star | (White)

This small but mighty water heater from Faber helps you get hot water fast while saving energy. The inlet pipe circulates water efficiently, heating it quicker while using less power. The titanium-lined tank holds 15 liters of hot water, ready whenever needed, while the 2000-watt heating element provides quick reheat. Multiple safety features like a thermal cut-off and ABS body protect you from overheating or dry heating. The multi-function safety valve and 8 bar pressure rating ensure the right amount of heat and compatibility with high-pressure systems. Finally, the 7-year tank warranty and 2-year comprehensive

warranty mean you can count on this heater to provide hot water for years to come.

Specifications of Faber Jazz 25L Vertical Storage Water Heater

Capacity: 25 litres

Heating Indicator

8 Bar Pressure compatibility

Titanium Glassline Coated Tank

Temperature Control

MFV Valve

Auto Cut-Off

PUF Technology

2000W, 5 Star Rated

Colour: White

Pros Cons Large 25-liter capacity Heavier and may require strong support 8 Bar Pressure compatibility Longer heating time for larger volume

8. Longway Superb 35 Ltr 5 Star Rated Automatic Storage Water for Home, Water Geyser, Water Heater, Electric Geyser with Multiple Safety System & Anti-Rust Coating | 1-Year Warranty | (Gray, 35 Ltr)

This Longway storage water heater’s 35 liter stainless steel tank with special anti-rust coating keeps water hot and fresh for longer, while the 2000 watt heating element delivers powerful performance on demand. This 5-star rated energy-efficient geyser saves up to 30% on energy costs thanks to advanced heat-resistant technology. Multiple safety functions and a rigorous 15-point quality check ensure safety and reliability. The metal outer body features a stylish gray finish, and you get a 1-year warranty. Simply fill it, plug it in, and enjoy non-stop hot water to meet all your household needs.

Specifications of Longway Superb 35 Ltr 5 Star Rated Automatic Storage Water for Home, Water Geyser

Capacity: 35 litres

5 Star Rated

Multiple Safety System

Anti-Rust Coating

1-Year Warranty

Colour: Gray

Pros Cons Large 35-liter capacity Heavier and may require strong support 5 Star Rated Longer heating time for larger volume

9. Usha Aquerra 10 Litre 5 Star Storage Water Heater (White), Wall Mounting

This stylish and efficient wall-mounted water heater from Usha provides fast, on-demand hot water for your home. Its Performance-based Heat tech technology enables 20% more hot water utilization while being energy efficient, utilizing a stainless steel 316 heating element to heat water faster. The glass-line coating on the heating element and inner tank helps promote a longer lifespan, while the liquid enamel-coated inlet and outlet pipes help prevent rust and corrosion. It is an ideal choice for households seeking convenience and dependable hot water around the clock.

Specifications of Usha Aquerra 10 Litre 5 Star Storage Water Heater (White), Wall Mounting

Capacity: 10 liters

5 Star Rated

Wall Mounting

Colour: White

Pros Cons 10-liter capacity Smaller capacity for larger households 5 Star Rated Longer heating time for larger volume

10. Racold Pronto Neo 3L 3Kw Vertical Instant Water Heater(Geyser), White | Faster Heating | Italian Design |Suitable for High Rise Buildings | 3 Levels of Safety | Rust Proof Body | Fire Retardant Cable

This compact vertical water heater provides fast hot water anytime, thanks to its high 3000-watt heating element. The thick polyurethane foam insulation keeps temperatures steady while reducing energy use. A high-pressure design makes it a good fit for high rises and pump systems. Multiple safety modes like a thermostat, cutout, and valve monitor temperature and pressure are also there. An anti-siphon system stops water backflow, avoiding dry heating. The stylish Italian design combines aesthetics with performance in its three-litre capacity.

Specifications of Racold Pronto Neo 3L 3Kw Vertical Instant Water Heater

Capacity: 3 litres

Faster Heating

Italian Design

Suitable for High Rise Buildings

3 Levels of Safety

Rust Proof Body

Fire Retardant Cable

Colour: White

Pros Cons Instant hot water Small capacity for larger households Faster Heating Limited hot water supply

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Capacity Safety Features Color Orient Aquator+ Iot|15L storage water heater|Iot enabled - smart energy saving |5 star ENERGY SAVING rating |8 bar pressure compatibility|suitable for high-rise buildings | 7 years tank warranty 15 liters Multiple Safety White Bajaj Edrea 25 Litre Storage Water Heater for home | Polymer Coated Tank | Multiple Safety* | Suitable for HighRise | Child Safety Mode | 2-Yr Product Warranty by Bajaj | White Water Geyser 25 liters Multiple Safety White Crompton Gracee 5-L Instant Water Heater (Geyser), Wall Mounting 5 liters Instant hot water Black AO Smith EWS-3 Glass Lined 3 Litre 3KW Instant Water Heater (Geyser) w/ ABS outer Body |Compact Size|Suitable-High-rise Buildings|8 Bar High Pressure rating |Made for Kitchen and Bathroom Applications 3 liters 3 Levels of Safety White Havells Instanio 3-Litre Instant Geyser (White/Blue), Wall Mount 3 liters Multiple Safety White/Blue V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 15 Litre Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 4 Level Safety, White 15 liters Advanced 4 Level Safety White Faber Jazz 25L Vertical Storage Water Heater | Heating Indicator, 8 Bar Pressure, Titanium Glassline Coated Tank, Temperature Control, MFV Valve, Auto Cut-Off, PUF Technology | 2000W, 5 Star | (White) 25 liters Multiple Safety System White Longway Superb 35 Ltr 5 Star Rated Automatic Storage Water for Home, Water Geyser, Water Heater, Electric Geyser with Multiple Safety System & Anti-Rust Coating | 1-Year Warranty | (Gray, 35 Ltr) 35 liters Multiple Safety System Gray Usha Aquerra 10 Litre 5 Star Storage Water Heater (White), Wall Mounting 10 liters 5 Star Rated White Racold Pronto Neo 3L 3Kw Vertical Instant Water Heater(Geyser), White | Faster Heating | Italian Design |Suitable for High Rise Buildings | 3 Levels of Safety | Rust Proof Body | Fire Retardant Cable 3 liters 3 Levels of Safety White

Best overall product

AO Smith EWS-3 Glass Lined 3 Litre 3KW Instant Water Heater has everything you need for kitchen and bath applications in smaller spaces. The 3 liter capacity and 3000-watt heating power allow you to quickly heat water for tea, washing hands, and more. With an 8 bar pressure rating and a blue diamond glass lined tank providing 2X corrosion resistance, this heater is made to last for years. The glass-coated heating element and customized anode rod work to extend the life of the heater even in hard water areas. Its ABS outer body keeps it securely mounted while remaining lightweight for easy installation. This fuss-free water heater lets you enjoy instant hot water whenever you need it.

Value for money product

The Faber Jazz 25V Vertical Water Heater turbocharges your H20 with 2000 watts of heating power and Titanium Enamel Glassline coating for durability. Its innovative inlet pipe circulates water efficiently to heat it faster while saving energy. The 8-bar pressure and 15-liter capacity give you all the hot water you need, and the multiple safety features like thermal cutoff and ABS body protect your peace of mind. The temperature control dial and water level indicator make it easy to use, while the PUF insulation technology keeps the outer body cool to the touch. Add a splash of hot water luxury to your home with this performance-packed, 5-star energy-efficient vertical water heater from Faber.

How to find the perfect electric geyser?

Finding the best electric geyser is simple when you follow these steps:

Determine Your Needs: First, figure out how much hot water your household needs. Consider the number of people and bathrooms in your home.

Energy Efficiency: Look for geysers with energy-efficient labels like Energy Star. They'll save you money on electricity bills.

Size Matters: Choose the right size geyser based on your hot water needs. A smaller one is fine for a single person, but larger families may need a bigger tank.

Safety Features: Check for safety features like automatic shut-off and a pressure relief valve to keep your home safe.

Read Reviews: Look for online reviews from other customers to see how well the geyser performs in real homes.

Warranty: Consider the warranty. A longer warranty period often indicates the manufacturer's confidence in their product.

Budget: Stick to your budget, but remember that a slightly more expensive, energy-efficient geyser can save you money in the long run.

Installation: Factor in the installation cost if you're not doing it yourself. Hiring a professional ensures it's done safely.

Brand Reputation: Consider trusted brands known for quality and customer support.

Ask for Recommendations: Don't hesitate to ask friends or family for their recommendations based on their experiences.

