ElevenLabs launches Eleven v3 – AI voice tool that talks, laughs just like a real person

ElevenLabs, a well-known name in AI voice technology, has launched a powerful new tool calledEleven v3 (alpha). Unlike typical robotic voices, this new version sounds natural, emotional, and even dramatic—almost like a trained voice actor. Whether you're making a video, podcast, audiobook, or app, this voice AI can now “perform”, not just read. Eleven v3 (alpha) by ElevenLabs can speak in over 70 languages. This includes major Indian language like Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, and more.

What Is Eleven v3?

Eleven v3 is an advanced text-to-speech tool. You type something, and it reads it out loud. But what makes this special is how real and expressive it sounds. It can:

Change tone mid-sentence

Sound happy, angry, sad, or excited

Use natural cues like [laughs], [sighs], or [whispers]

Speak as multiple characters, like in a movie or audio drama

“Eleven v3 is the most expressive Text to Speech model ever - offering full control over emotions, delivery, and nonverbal cues. With audio tags, you can prompt it to whisper, laugh, change accents, or even sing. You can control the pacing, emotion, and style to match any script. And with our global mission, we are happy to extend the model with support for over 70 languages," said Mati Staniszewski, Co-Founder & CEO, ElevenLabs.

Supports over 70 languages – Including Indian ones



Earlier, ElevenLabs supported 33 languages. Now,Eleven v3 can speak in over 70 languages. This includes major Indian language likeHindi,Tamil,Bengali, and more.

Who Can Use It? And How?



Here’s how different users in India can benefit:

YouTubers and content creators : Add professional voiceovers to videos with emotion and depth

: Add professional voiceovers to videos with emotion and depth Teachers and edtech platforms : Create engaging audio-based learning content

: Create engaging audio-based learning content App developers and startups : Give apps or products a natural, human-like voice

: Give apps or products a natural, human-like voice Game developers : Add realistic dialogues and characters

: Add realistic dialogues and characters Businesses : Build better voicebots and customer service systems

: Build better voicebots and customer service systems Authors: Convert books into high-quality audiobooks

The tool is ideal for use in audiobooks, educational videos, short films, podcasts, mobile apps, and interactive content.

What’s Coming Next?



While this version works best for pre-recorded content,real-time streaming support is coming soon. That means it may soon power voice assistants, call centres, and live chatbots.

Apublic API will also be launched soon, allowing developers to plug Eleven v3 into their apps and tools. You can try theEleven v3 alpha now at elevenlabs.io

With support for Indian languages and realistic voices, it could be helpful for content creators.