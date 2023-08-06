How to watch Elon Musk's ‘cage fight’ with Mark Zuckerberg? X owner reveals

Elon Musk said in a social media post that his fight with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg would be livestreamed on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The social media moguls have been egging each other into a mixed martial arts cage match in Las Vegas since June.(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The social media moguls have been egging each other into a mixed martial arts cage match in Las Vegas since June.

"Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X. All proceeds will go to charity for veterans," Musk said in post on X early on Sunday morning, without giving any further details.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON