Preparing to fight Musk? Mark Zuckerberg reveals hefty McDonald's order to gain 4,000 calories a day

Who thought Mark and McDonald's would partner up for a fight one day? Is this a part of his preemptive face-off against Elon Musk? Well, it seems so in a recent post made by the Facebook founder. The Meta CEO revealed his order of "20 nuggets, a quarter pounder, large fries, Oreo Mc flurry, apple pie, and maybe some side cheeseburgers for later."

As a part of his new fitness regime, the Meta CEO has revealed that he's munching on a whopping 4,000 calories a day on a diet that consists of McDonald's.

Taking to Threads- Mark's newest platform launched to rival X (formerly known as Twitter)- Zuckerberg, 39, responded to a post asking what people's go-to order is.

“20 nuggets, a quarter pounder, large fries, Oreo Mc flurry, apple pie, and maybe some side cheeseburgers for later?”

Is this how he will take on tech giant Elon Musk?

To this, his MMA trainer Mike Davidson warned, ‘You are in camp, no Mcdonalds’.

Mark was quick to respond, 'Not cutting weight so I needed 4000 calories a day to offset all the activity and it's delicious'.

In a recent conversation with podcaster Lex Fridman, the tech titan revealed that he does three-four jujitsu and MMA sessions a week, in addition to strength, conditioning and mobility workouts.

Is this how he will take on tech giant Elon Musk?

In June, Musk tweeted that he would be "up for a cage fight" with Zuckerberg who responded by tweeting: “Send me location.”

This amped-up regime ensures Zuckerberg is at the top of his game if a potential bout with rival Elon Musk becomes a reality.

For his part, Musk had shared a photo training with Lex Firdman, who apart from being a podcaster holds a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

To ensure his victory, Zuck has apparently built an octagon in his backyard- creating an “awesome addition” in his wife, Priscilla Chan's beloved garden, much to her dismay.

The Facebook founder recently showed off a new blue belt in jiu-jitsu- after he won his first amateur jiu-jitsu tournament. Expressing his elation, Zuckerberg wrote that he was "honoured to be promoted to compete at blue belt" for the San Jose jiu-jitsu academy where he trains.

The tech top dog could also be seen flexing his fit form in a photo shared on July 11, standing between Israel Adesanya and Alex Volkanovski.

While the "thread" of the match between the two tech giants is still hanging, Musk and Zuckerberg can not be seen backing down on the digital front.