Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Technology / Elon Musk limits number of posts Twitter users can read each day

Elon Musk limits number of posts Twitter users can read each day

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jul 02, 2023 12:31 AM IST

The billionaire's Saturday announcement came a day after the social media giant made it mandatory for people to log in to read tweets.

Twitter on Saturday limited the number of posts users can read each day, with the move coming a day after the social media giant made it mandatory for people to log in to read tweets, or sign up with the microblogging platform to be able to do so.

Also Read: ‘Temporary measure’, says Elon Musk as Twitter makes logging in mandatory to view tweets

Elon Musk (File Photo/AP)

The limits, ‘temporary’ in nature, were announced by Elon Musk, the world's richest person who owns Twitter.

What are the limits?

According to Musk, those with verified accounts can read up to 6,000 posts daily, with the limit being just 600 for unverified handles, and 300 for newly-unverified ones.

Elon Musk's announcement (Image courtesy: Twitter)

The restrictions, he noted, were being applied to ‘address extreme levels of data scrapping & system manipulation.’

What are ‘verified’ and ‘unverified’ accounts?

Shortly after purchasing the parent company, the San Francisco-based Twitter Inc, in October 2022, the billionaire introduced Twitter Blue, a $8/month subscription service which adds a blue tick as verification mark to a handle; previously, the blue tick used to be free-of-cost.

Verified users, therefore, are those who are members of the subscription service. Unverified handles, on the other hand, are those that did not opt for the paid facility.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
elon musk twitter
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP