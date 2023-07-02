Elon Musk limits number of posts Twitter users can read each day

Twitter on Saturday limited the number of posts users can read each day, with the move coming a day after the social media giant made it mandatory for people to log in to read tweets, or sign up with the microblogging platform to be able to do so.

Elon Musk (File Photo/AP)

The limits, ‘temporary’ in nature, were announced by Elon Musk, the world's richest person who owns Twitter.

What are the limits?

According to Musk, those with verified accounts can read up to 6,000 posts daily, with the limit being just 600 for unverified handles, and 300 for newly-unverified ones.

Elon Musk's announcement (Image courtesy: Twitter)

The restrictions, he noted, were being applied to ‘address extreme levels of data scrapping & system manipulation.’

What are ‘verified’ and ‘unverified’ accounts?

Shortly after purchasing the parent company, the San Francisco-based Twitter Inc, in October 2022, the billionaire introduced Twitter Blue, a $8/month subscription service which adds a blue tick as verification mark to a handle; previously, the blue tick used to be free-of-cost.

Verified users, therefore, are those who are members of the subscription service. Unverified handles, on the other hand, are those that did not opt for the paid facility.

