Home / Technology / Twitter Blue to be priced at $11 for iPhone app users: Report

Twitter Blue to be priced at $11 for iPhone app users: Report

technology
Published on Dec 08, 2022 11:58 AM IST

Twitter move is likely a pushback against Apple Inc's 30% cut on any payments made by users via apps on the iOS operating system.

On Twitter Blue, subscribed members get exclusive access to premium features and app customizations for a monthly subscription.(AFP)
On Twitter Blue, subscribed members get exclusive access to premium features and app customizations for a monthly subscription.(AFP)
Reuters | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar

Twitter Inc plans to change the pricing of its Twitter Blue subscription product to $11, from $7.99, if paid for through its iPhone app and to $7 if paid for on the website, the Information reported on Wednesday, citing a person briefed on the plans.

The move was likely a pushback against Apple Inc's 30% cut on any payments made by users via apps on the iOS operating system, the report said.

The lower pricing on the website was also likely to drive more users to that platform as opposed to signing up on their iPhones, the report said. It did not mention whether pricing would change for the Android platform as well.

Musk, who took ownership of Twitter in October, is planning to roll out the micro blogging site's verified service with different coloured checks for individuals, companies and governments, after a botched initial launch led to a surge in users impersonating celebrities and brands on the platform.

Twitter, Apple and Google, which owns the Android operating system, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

ALSO READ: Twitter’s dependence on Apple and Google is why Elon Musk makes the first move

Musk, in a series of tweets last week listed various grievances with Apple, including the 30% fee the iPhone maker charges software developers for in-app purchases.

He also posted a meme suggesting he was willing to "go to war" with Apple rather than paying the commission.

Musk later met Apple chief executive Tim Cook at the company's headquarters and later tweeted that the misunderstanding about Twitter being removed from Apple's app store was resolved.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
elon musk twitter
elon musk twitter

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out