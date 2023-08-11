Elon Musk’s X cuts eligibility threshold for ad revenue sharing

Elon Musk-led social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) has announced lowering the eligibility for ads revenue sharing. “Now, even more people can get paid to post! We’ve lowered the eligibility threshold for ads revenue sharing from 15M to 5M impressions within the last 3 months. We’ve also lowered the minimum payout threshold from $50 to $10. Sign up for a Premium subscription to get access”, the company posted on its official handle.Musk said the X Premium is free for the accounts that have more than five million views. He also said that the views from verified handles count as according to him, ‘scammers’ could use bots to spam views.On August 9, X had started sending payouts to users under the ad revenue programme. The payment is only given to the premium subscription users who have a blue tick next to the handles. Last month, X had launched the ads revenue share feature for content creators. The platform said creators are eligible to share revenue from verified users' impressions of ads displayed in replies to the content posted on it. As far as eligibility is concerned, the user should be a Blue or Verified Organisations subscriber and must have at least 15 million impressions on the cumulative posts in the last three months and at least 500 followers.

The social media platform's chief executive officer Linda Yaccarino said that the company is close to breaking even as it is hiring more employees to strengthen workforce which was slashed by Musk after he took over last year.

Yaccarino said that the company was hiring staff, after Musk cut the Twitter employee ranks from 8,000 workers down to about 1,500.

Speaking to CNBC, Yaccarino defended the safety of the social media giant. and Musk's decision to rename the platform as X. She claimed that brands like Coca Cola, Visa and State Farm are returning to the platform.

