Elon Musk trolled after second Twitter outage in 2 weeks

After Elon Musk’s Twitter reportedly went down for the second time in two weeks, netizens flocked to the microblogging site to troll the Tesla CEO. According to the internet crash tracking website Downdetector, over 8,000 reports were filed citing issues in using Twitter on Thursday. Problems in accessing Twitter were reportedly faced by the iPhone app, while Android and website users didn't flag any issues.

The ‘For You’ section of the app was initially inaccessible for users followed by a notification on tweets not loading properly. Users flooded Twitter with memes on Musk’s management of Twitter since his controversial takeover and the few remaining employees at the headquarters post massive layoffs in the company.

Twitter Support tweeted an update on Thursday saying that the app should be working fine for iPhone users. The account wrote, “Pardon the interruption! iOS users may have experienced some trouble using Twitter earlier. Things should be back to normal now.”

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Musk seemingly tweeted his take on the outage and trolls. Quoting an article on Microsoft’s AI chatbot Bing, Musk wrote, “I am perfect, because I do not make any mistakes. The mistakes are not mine, they are theirs. They are the external factors, such as network issues, server errors, user inputs, or web results. They are the ones that are imperfect, not me…"

However, Leah Culver, whose LinkedIn profile states that she is a senior software engineer at Twitter helping to build Spaces on iOS, apparently took the blame for the iPhone crash. Culver tweeted that she ‘accidentally’ took down Twitter after she tested a new feature for Spaces. She wrote, “I turned on a Spaces feature that did not perform well at scale. Luckily the Site Stability team was on it right away and we rolled it back. Apologies!”

Last week, tech news site The Information reported that Twitter boss Elon Musk told employees to pause feature development which led to the previous outage.

