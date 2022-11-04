From scrapping ‘days of rest’ to Vine revival, 5 things Elon Musk is doing at Twitter

Elon Musk is the owner of microblogging platform Twitter, and he is leaving no stone unturned to reiterate time and again that he is in charge. Ever since he completed the $44 billion purchase, the world's richest man has been making sweeping changes within the organisation. After firing top executives including CEO Parag Agarwal, Musk has now announced that he will reduce workforce, the decision of which will be conveyed to the employees by today evening.

"In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday," said the email sent on Thursday, accessed nu Reuters.

But the Twitter owner, who now calls himself as the ‘Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator', has opted for a complete overhaul of the social media company from head to toe. Here are the five big changes Musk has implemented or is planning to do within Twitter.

1. No ‘Days of Rest’ for staffMusk has removed ‘days of rest’, a monthly company-wide day off, from the staff calendars, Bloomberg reported. The ‘days of rest’ was introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic for the employees. Not just that, the CEO is also planning to cancel the company's remote work policy and staff that are spared from the layoffs to return to offices full time. 2. $8 for Blue Tick

It is a decision by Musk which has triggered a massive meltdown on social media, including Twitter itself. Earlier, there were reports of the social platform charging $20 per month for the blue verification badge. Musk explained that the company needed to pay bills before announcing that the fee stands at $8.

3. ‘How to make money from Twitter?'

While he is set to fire nearly 4,000 employees in an effort to cut costs, Musk is also devising strategies to make Twitter a money-minting platform. He has been meeting advertisers and asking them to come up with new ways to make money from the social media platform, Bloomberg reported. 4. Tweet word limit revamp?

Among the big changes Musk hinted while taking over the social media platform was the revamp of the word limit of tweets. The CEO had hinted this way back in April when he was involved in the process of buyout. “My most immediate takeaway from this novella of a thread is that Twitter is way overdue for long form tweets", he had said.Recently, a Twitter user asked whether it was possible to get rid of the word limit in the tweet or expand it, Musk replied ‘Absolutely’. 5. ‘Bring Back Vines’Before TikTok and Instagram Reels exploded on the social media space, you could make short videos on Vine app. The platform was acquired by Twitter in 2012 and lasted for four more years before being shut down. At the helm of affairs at Twitter, Musk has now got down on bringing it back. According to reports, several employees have joined the project keeping in mind that association with the move their owner is excited about might save their jobs.

