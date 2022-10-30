Twitter's 280 character limit to be dropped? Musk says, “Absolutely”

With Elon Musk now officially in charge of Twitter, several changes are forthcoming for the microblogging service. After firing the top leadership, Musk has now reportedly asked managers to prepare a list of employees who can be laid off. The ‘Chief Twit’ has also decided to set up a committee to review content moderation and deplatforming policy.

Amid the expectation of many radical changes on the platform, it is also foreseen that Musk will take a significant stand on the word limit feature in the near future. He hinted about the possible change in one of his tweet replies.

A user asked Elon Musk in one of tweets,“Can we get rid of character limits, or at least greatly expand it? One of the actual better things about wechat than Twitter. Would be better for public discourse than short fuses, no?” To which, Musk reacted "Absolutely."

Earlier in April when he was in tussle with Twitter, Musk had the same point on a similar question. “My most immediate takeaway from this novella of a thread is that Twitter is way overdue for long form tweets!” he then replied.

Musk’s response clarifies that the character restriction for tweets is the next significant change we should expect. Additionally, it’s likely that the existing 280 character limit will be eliminated. Uncertainty surrounds whether he will raise the cap on Twitter posts or remove it entirely.

Twitter now only permits users to post tweets with 280 characters. The initial cap was 140; however, it was later raised to 280 in November 2017.

Twitter referred to itself as a platform for concise thoughts, despite repeated user requests to increase the character limit. We’ll have to wait and watch in the coming days whether Elon Musk’s appointment will change this definition.

