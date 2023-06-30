Musk vs Zuckerberg fight happening? Twitter boss quips at Colosseum battle

Mark Zuckerberg, the chief executive of Meta, which encompasses some of the largest social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook, and Elon Musk, the new boss of Twitter, seems to be adamant about extending their tech rivalry to a high-profile physical encounter, positioning themselves for a potential cage fight. What was initially considered banter now appears to become reality as the two tech giants continue to fuel the fire.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, left, and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are ready to fight, offline. In a now-viral back-and-forth seen on Twitter and Instagram this week, the two tech billionaires seemingly agreed to a “cage match” face off.(AP)

The Tesla CEO stirred excitement and amusement among Twitter users on Friday when he tweeted, "Some chance for a fight in Colosseum." The cryptic message left netizens wondering, given the not-so-predictable behaviour of the billionaire.

How did the Musk vs Zuckerberg ‘cage fight’ story start?

Earlier this month, there were rumours that Zuckerberg, a jiu-jitsu player, was searching for a competitor. In response, Musk tweeted that he was willing to participate in a cage fight. The Facebook chief was quick to confirm his competition. Zuckerberg shared a screenshot of Musk's tweet with the caption “send me location”. Since then, both parties have strengthened their candidacy by sharing pictures of themselves undergoing training for the proposed 'cage fight'.

Twitter boss or Facebook chief? Who is a stronger contender?

Elon Musk, who is over 6 feet tall, has a clear height advantage over Mark Zuckerberg, who measures up to 5 feet 8 inches, according to The Independent. Musk, who is 52 years old, not only has a height advantage but also weighs more. Musk recently tweeted about a move he calls "The Walrus," where he simply lies on top of his opponent without doing anything.

However, despite Musk's physical advantages, Zuckerberg has more experience in martial arts. The 39-year-old recently participated in a real competition where he put his jiu-jitsu skills to the test and won his first gold and silver medals at the Silicon Valley tournament.

Twitter vs Meta - this battle is already full-fledged!

Elon Musk has ambitious plans for the recently acquired Twitter. He announced that the social media platform will soon allow users to make voice and video calls without having to share their phone numbers. This puts Twitter in direct competition with Mark Zuckerberg's WhatsApp and Instagram.

Both platforms are closely observing each other's strategies and even making counter moves. Meta recently introduced a paid verification service for its users on Instagram and Facebook. This came shortly after Twitter started paid verification service, giving the coveted Blue tick, on a subscription fee through Twitter Blue. (ALSO READ: Meta rolls out paid verification subscription in India. Will legacy Bluetick go? Zuckerberg says…)

