Man who trains Jiu-Jitsu with Zuckerberg says he wants to practice with Musk

ByVrinda Jain
Jun 27, 2023 09:58 AM IST

A man who trains Jiu-Jitsu with Mark Zuckerberg says he wants to practice with Elon Musk too.

Just a few days ago, Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk hit the headlines after Musk challenged Zuckerberg to a "cage fight." When Zuckerberg accepted the invitation, the news took social media by storm. Now, as people are eagerly waiting for the two tech billionaires to come face to face, a man who trains with Zuckerberg has expressed his desire to train with Elon Musk as well.

Mark Zuckerberg and Lex Fridman practicing Jiu-Jitsu.(Twitter/@lexfridman)
Mark Zuckerberg and Lex Fridman practicing Jiu-Jitsu.(Twitter/@lexfridman)

“Here's a highlight video of Mark Zuckerberg and I training jiu jitsu. I look forward to training with @elonmusk as well. It's inspiring to see both Elon and Mark taking on the martial arts journey,” wrote Lex Fridman as he shared a video. The clip shows Fridman and Zuckerberg practicing a martial art.

Watch the video here:

This post was shared two days ago. Since being shared it has already been viewed more than three million times. The share has also received several likes and comments.

Check out a few reactions here:

An individual wrote, “Honestly mad respect to the Zuck - dude runs one of the largest public companies in the world and has dedicated his time to a martial art. Have stopped using FB for a variety of reasons but mad respect for sure.” A second added, “I suppose I'm still primal. When I watch this video, I see elements of compassion, friendship, and strength. I hold immense respect for both men!” A third shared, “This is great! Embracing the physical - learning to hear your body tal

