Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Undertrial booked for going live on social media from Ferozepur Central Jail

Undertrial booked for going live on social media from Ferozepur Central Jail

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Jun 27, 2023 05:20 AM IST

On Sunday late evening, a video went viral on social media, in which accused Aman was interacting and celebrating birthday of his friend by going live using mobile phone

A case has been registered against an undertrial lodged in Ferozepur Central Jail, besides unidentified persons, on the charge of using mobile phone on the jail premises.

As per information, Aman Kumar of Ferozepur was lodged in the central jail in a murder case.
As per information, Aman Kumar of Ferozepur was lodged in the central jail in a murder case.

As per information, Aman Kumar of Ferozepur was lodged in the central jail in a murder case.

On Sunday late evening, a video went viral on social media, in which accused Aman was interacting and celebrating birthday of his friend by going live using mobile phone, despite being lodged in the jail.

The jail Superintendent, in a complaint to local police, said with the use of a machine, a mobile phone was tracked from the cell of the accused.

Ferozepur superintendent of police (investigation) Randhir Kumar, when contacted, said a video showing Aman going live from jail went viral on social media and following a complaint from the Ferozepur jail superintendent, a case under Section 42 of the Prisons Act was registered against Aman and an unidentified person and further investigation is going on.

Use and recovery of mobile phones in jail has become a common affair and in the last one year, more than 450 mobiles have been seized or recovered from undertrials and inmates lodged at the jail.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral video undertrial
viral video undertrial
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out