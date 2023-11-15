Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Technology / Elon Musk's Starlink secures $90 million contract to offer free internet in Mexico

Elon Musk's Starlink secures $90 million contract to offer free internet in Mexico

Reuters |
Nov 15, 2023 08:47 PM IST

Musk's Starlink has secured $90 million contract to offer free internet in Mexico.

Starlink, the satellite internet service of billionaire Elon Musk, has secured a 1.56 billion peso ($89.80 million) contract to offer free internet in Mexico until the end of 2026, a Mexican government official said on Wednesday.

Elon Musk (REUTERS)
Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mexico elon musk
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP