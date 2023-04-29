This Twitter policy led to suspension of news organisations' account?

Elon Musk's Twitter has suspended several organisations' account, citing a violation of the platform's 'age standards'. At least two prominent news organisations, Asian News International (ANI) and New Delhi Television (NDTV), have had their social media profiles blocked on Saturday. After a couple hours the accounts were again restored.

Twitter has suspended the account, according to ANI editor Smita Prakash, citing the requirement that it be at least 13 years old.

“In order to create a Twitter account, you must be at least 13 years old: Twitter has determined that you don't meet these age requirements, so your account has been locked and will be removed from Twitter,” Prakash uploaded a screenshot of Twitter's statement removing the account.

What is age rule for making profile at Twitter?

Twitter's terms of service state that users must be 13 years or older to create an account.

“You must be at least 13 years old, or in the case of Periscope 16 years old, to use the Services. If you are accepting these Terms and using the Services on behalf of a company, organization, government, or other legal entity, you represent and warrant that you are authorized to do so and have the authority to bind such entity to these Terms, in which case the words “you” and “your” as used in these Terms shall refer to such entity,” the social media's policy says.

However, Twitter says, after restoring the account, some information will permanently be removed:

(i) Tweets posted before user was 13

(ii) Likes user gave before turning 13

(iii) Direct Messages sent and received before age 13

(iv) Profile details other than handle, date of birth, people you follow, and the people who follow you, will be removed

(v) Moments, Lists, and collections user saved

Since billionaire Elon Musk's takeover, Twitter has undergone major alterations. Several bugs have emerged as Musk experiments with features, the most recent being the authenticity blue tick mark (expanded to golden and grey).

Users are criticising Twitter for removing the organisations account based on age criteria.

“Absurd decision by Twitter. Such arbitrary action against a news agency is bound to invite tough regulatory response,” a user tweeted.

