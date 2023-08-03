On Elon Musk's X, users can now download videos if creator allows

Elon Musk's X, which was known as Twitter until its recent rebranding, will now allow users to download clips if the creator gives permission to those who want to do so, the billionaire has announced.

Elon Musk killed off the Twitter logo on July 24, 2023, replacing the world-recognized blue bird with a white X as the tycoon accelerates his efforts to transform the floundering social media giant. (AFP)

There is, however, a condition; the facility will be available only to people with verified accounts on the social media platform. This means that a person must have subscribed to X Blue (formerly Twitter Blue), the company's $8 a month subscription service that grants ‘verified’ status (as ticks) to users.

“Verified users can now download videos if the content creator allows it,” Musk noted in a post on X, on Thursday.

He also laid out the procedure to download the clips.

“Tap the ‘…’ on upper right when video is in full screen mode. We will soon allow this simply by tapping & holding on a video just like you download a picture,” the world's richest person added.

Recent updates to X

This is the third update X has received since being rebranded. The parent organisation (now named X Corp., and not Twitter) has removed almost all mentions of ‘Twitter’ from the rebranded service's iOS app version, and handles can hide their verified status.

The Tesla CEO, who purchased the tech giant for $44 billion in October last year, has also done away with the iconic blue bird logo as part of the revamp, and is using an ‘X.’

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail