Elon Musk's X (Twitter) allows users to now hide Blue tick | 4 Steps

Elon Musk's X, the rebranded name of the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, has introduced a feature to hide the Blue tick mark obtained through a paid subscription on users' social media profiles. Elon Musk killed off the Twitter logo on July 24, 2023, replacing the world-recognized blue bird with a white X as the tycoon accelerates his efforts to transform the floundering social media giant. (AFP)

According to shared screengrabs by X News Daily, users subscribed to Twitter Blue can now hide their Blue checkmark on the web, iOS, and Android versions of X. On the web version, users can also hide their list of Subscriptions. However, it's not currently clear which Blue features will be disabled when hiding the Blue checkmark.

How to turn off the Blue tick from X (Twitter) account?

To turn off the X (Twitter) Blue tick on your account, follow these steps:

1. Visit the 'About' section on your X account.

2. Look for the option labeled "Hide Your Checkmark" for X Blue.

3. Click on the "Hide Your Checkmark" option to proceed.

4. By selecting this option, the Blue tick will no longer appear on your posts or profile.

However, it's important to note that even if your Blue tick is hidden, some features and locations may still indicate that you have an active membership, and others may display the checkmark. Additionally, certain features might not be accessible while the Blue tick is hidden.

Twitter gets new tagline: Blaze your glory!

The latest update brings significant changes to the app's interface, replacing almost all mentions of "Twitter" with X and renaming “Tweets” to "Posts" and “Retweets” to "Reposts." The app's tagline, displayed on Apple's App Store, has been updated to "Blaze your glory!" Elon Musk himself confirmed these changes through a tweet with the new tagline.

Goodbye Twitter; Hello X!

As part of the rebranding efforts, Twitter recently introduced a brand-new logo, replacing its iconic blue bird with a simple X. The new logo features a white X on a sleek black background.

The rebranding is part of Elon Musk's larger vision to turn Twitter into a 'super app,' similar to China's WeChat. The newly appointed CEO, Linda Yaccarino, confirmed that the logo change is just one step in the larger rebranding process, aiming to transform Twitter into an "everything" app.

