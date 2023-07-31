Elon Musk's X (Twitter) gets a new tagline, an updated iOS app. What all changed

Elon Musk's X, the rebranded name of the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, rolled out its 10.0 update for iOS on Monday. This new update brings significant changes to the app's interface, replacing almost all mentions of "Twitter" with X, renaming “Tweets” to "Posts", and “Retweets” to "Reposts". The app's tagline, displayed on Apple's App Store, has been updated to "Blaze your glory!"

X (previously Twitter) has got new app update on apple App Sttore.(App Store)

Earlier in the day, Musk himself confirmed the changes by tweeting the new tagline.

Users on Android can expect a similar update, as it has been reported through Beta updates. The Android version of the app is expected to be released shortly.

Goodbye Blue bird, hello X!

Twitter recently introduced a brand-new logo, replacing its iconic blue bird with a simple X as part of its efforts to rebrand. The new logo features a white X on a sleek black background.

The decision to change the logo came after Musk in a series of posts on the social media platform revealed his plans to bid farewell to the Twitter name and gradually remove all bird-related elements. In response, the company quickly redirected the website from http://X.com to https://twitter.com within a few hours.

Later, Elon Musk officially unveiled Twitter's revamped logo, featuring a bold and minimalist white X against a black background, doing away with the familiar blue bird. He even updated his own profile photo on the platform to reflect the new logo. Additionally, the X now graces the social media headquarters in San Francisco.

Twitter rebranding part of Musk's larger plan of a super app

Musk envisions turning Twitter into a 'super app,' similar to China's WeChat.

The newly appointed CEO, Linda Yaccarino, confirmed that the logo change is just one step in the larger rebranding process, which aims to transform Twitter into an "everything" app.

