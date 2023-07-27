Elon Musk's plan to rebrand Twitter into x.com faces roadblock in Indonesia. Here's all you need to know

Elon Musk, the maverick billionaire known for his ambitious ventures, has encountered yet another obstacle in his chaotic rebrand of Twitter. The tech mogul's plan to transform Twitter into X.com has hit a roadblock in parts of Asia, where Indonesia has blocked access to the new web domain, citing anti-pornography laws. Elon Musk's plan to transform Twitter into X.com has hit a roadblock in parts of Asia, where Indonesia has blocked access to the new web domain, citing anti-pornography laws.

On Tuesday, Indonesia, a majority-Muslim country with a population of 270 million, prevented access to x.com, the new web domain intended to become Twitter's online identity. The country's officials claimed that the domain had a history of association with gambling and pornography, leading to the blockage.

X.com's Colorful Past

Before its recent rebranding, X.com had an intriguing past. It had remained a blank page with only the letter "X" for the past six years. Prior to that, X.com was a storefront for PayPal and eBay services, targeting online shop operators, with no connections to gambling or pornography.

The rebranding process at Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco has been far from smooth. Local police intervened on Monday to halt workmen attempting to remove the Twitter sign. The reason behind the intervention was that Twitter had not obtained the required permits to block the pavement outside the building, leaving the rebranding incomplete.

Is Musk Missing the Mark on Social-Emotional Intelligence?

Adding to the hurdles, a former Twitter executive, Esther Crawford, criticized Elon Musk's leadership style. Crawford, who once went viral for sleeping on Twitter's office floor to deliver new features demanded by Musk, accused him of lacking empathy and a proper social-emotional intelligence. She emphasized that while Musk's boldness, passion, and storytelling are inspiring, his deficiency in process and empathy can be painful for those working with him.

Twitter's Ambitious Goals

Despite the challenges, Musk's ambition for Twitter remains strong. His vision is to transform the platform into an "everything app," similar to China's WeChat, which functions as a multipurpose super-app. With determination and ingenuity, Musk aims to push Twitter beyond its current boundaries and create a truly unique digital experience.

While the road to rebranding may have some bumps and detours, Musk's tenacity and innovative spirit will undoubtedly drive Twitter's evolution into a platform that aims to revolutionize the way we interact in the digital world. Only time will tell how this ambitious endeavor unfolds, but one thing is certain: Elon Musk's journey is always filled with surprises.

(Source: The Telegraph)