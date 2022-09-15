Engineers Day 2022: India remembers Bharat Ratna M Visvesvaraya

To describe the work of engineers, Robert Heinlein, the American science fiction writer, famously said that one man's magic is another man's engineering. Supernatural is a null word.

It is more than true as we see all the imaginative creations we read in fictions of HG Wells, Isaac Asimov were made true by the skill of non-other than the engineers. Today we are celebrating Engineers day to honour the species of human who show how science works in daily life.

Why is Engineers day celebrated ?

Engineer's day is celebrated in India, Sri Lanka and Tanzania every year on September 15. In 1968, the Government of India decided to mark the birth anniversary of Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya to remember the work of one of the greatest minds of Indian soil.

Who was M. Visvesvaraya ?

Often revered as the forerunner of economic planning in India, Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya was born on September 15, 1860, in Mysore Kingdom (now Mysuru) in present-day Karnataka. The initial in his name, Mokshagundam, came from the name of the village Mokshagundam, now in Andhra Pradesh, from where his ancestors migrated.

He obtained his Bachelors of Art degree from the University of Madras. But fate had something else decided for him. He later switched the field to undertake a diploma in civil engineering at the College of Science in Pune.

His design of automatic weir water floodgates made it possible to increase the storage level of Khadakwasla Reservoir near Pune to the highest level, with no damage to the dam. He also projected an elaborate system of irrigation in the Deccan Plateau.

Visvesvaraya is often considered the architect of the Krishna Raja Sagara Dam in Mysuru. His gate design became so successful that it was equipped at this dam too.

One of his most notable works was to design a flood protection system for Visakhapatnam port which was facing erosion from sea.

After retiring from British service, he took up the role of Diwan of Mysore (now Mysuru). He was instrumental in the establishment of several places of industrial usefulness like the Mysore Soap Factory, Mysore Iron & Steel Works later renamed as Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Limited, the State Bank of Mysore, Government engineering College later renamed as University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering.

During his tenure as the Diwan of Mysore, he was conferred with knighthood, thus assuming the title Sir.

He also worked to develop the armoured, bullet-proof vehicles for World War II when he was on the board of directors of Tata steels.

He was honoured with India’s highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna in 1955. M Visvesvaraya died in 1962.